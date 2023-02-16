GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around mid-1.2000s, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Thursday amid a modest USD pullback from a multi-week top.
- Retreating US bond yields weighs on the USD, though hawkish Fed expectations help limit losses.
- Speculations that the BoE’s rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end contribute to capping the major.
The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's slide to levels just below the 1.2000 psychological mark, or over a one-week low. The pair sticks to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and is currently placed just above mid-1.2000s, albeit lacks follow-through.
Retreating US Treasury bond yields trigger a modest US Dollar pullback from a six-week high touched on Wednesday, which, in turn, lends some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed, along with looming recession risks, help limit the downside for the safe-haven Greenback. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) current rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the major.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and are now pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at the next two FOMC meetings in March and May. The bets were reaffirmed by the US CPI report on Tuesday and the recent comments by several FOMC officials, stressing the need for additional intrada rate hikes to fully gain control of inflation. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD and caps the GBP/USD pair.
In contrast, the softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday ease pressure on the BoE to deliver aggressive rate hikes going forward. This further warrants some caution for the GBP/USD bulls and positioning for any further intraday appreciating move. Traders now look to the US economic docket - featuring the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Building Permits and Housing Starts - for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2055
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2234
|Daily SMA50
|1.2183
|Daily SMA100
|1.1885
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.199
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds modest gains around 1.0700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding modest gains at around 1.0700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar retreats alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to the ECB commentary and a fresh batch of US data for further trading impetus.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2050 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is extending the rebound above 1.2050 in the European session on Thursday. Risk sentiment remains in a firmer spot, weighing on the US Dollar while boosting the Pound. The pair dropped the most in a fortnight after the UK CPI poured cold water on hawkish BoE expectations.
Gold recovers from multi-week low, Fed rate hike jitters cap gains
Gold price attracts some buying on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses to the $1,830 area, or its lowest level since January 6. The XAU/USD sticks to its gains through the early European session and is currently hovering around the $1,840 level.
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the SEC. The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Just forget about recession
A recession that would hit equities and boost bonds? Forget about all that, it’s not happening. And if you look at the data, what’s happening is the exact opposite.