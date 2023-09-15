GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2420-25 area, not out of the woods yet

- GBP/USD gains some positive traction and moves away from a multi-month low set on Thursday.
- A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which, in turn, lends support to the pair.
- Diminishing odds for more aggressive BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains for the GBP.
The GBP/USD pair shows some resilience below the 1.2400 mark for the second successive day and attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices have now reversed a part of the previous day's fall to over a three-month low and currently trade around the 1.2420-1.2425 region, up 0.10% for the day, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.
The US Dollar (USD) bulls opt to take some profits off the table after the recent rally to the highest level since March 9, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. Against the backdrop of the optimism over more stimulus from China, the mostly upbeat Chinese macro data boosts investors' confidence and prompts some selling around the safe-haven Greenback. Apart from this, a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields further undermines the buck, though expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance should limit any meaningful downside.
The US central bank is widely expected to pause its rate-hiking cycle at its meeting next week. Traders, however, are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off in November or December. The bets were affirmed by better-than-expected US economic releases on Thursday. This comes on top of still-sticky inflation and should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. The outlook, meanwhile, should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and favour the USD bulls. Moreover, diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE) might cap the GBP/USD pair.
The Office for National Statistics reported on Thursday that Britain’s economy shrank at the quickest pace in seven months in July, by 0.5%, reviving recession fears. This, along with signs that the UK labour market is cooling, puts pressure on the BoE to pause its rate-hiking cycle. Furthermore, the overnight sustained break and close below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Traders now look forward to the BoE survey on Consumer Inflation Expectations for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the US economic docket – featuring the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to end in the red for the second straight week and the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2421
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2595
|Daily SMA50
|1.2742
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2432
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2506
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2438
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2587
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism
AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound.
EUR/USD drops to near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone
EUR/USD dropped despite a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The pair has continued its losing streak and is trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. This decline in the Euro (EUR) can be attributed to the ECB's dovish tone.
Gold needs a weekly close above key $1,920 barrier to extend recovery
Gold is building on the previous recovery early Friday, marching toward $1,920, as it moves further away from the three-week low of $1,901 set Thursday. With the US Retail Sales and inflation data now out of the way, Gold investors look out for the preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment data alongside the end-of-the-week flows for placing their trades.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience
The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.