  • GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Friday amid subdued USD price action.
  • The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by stronger monthly US Retail Sales data.
  • Weaker US bond yields, a positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven greenback.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains, below the 1.1850 region, through the early North American session and moved little in reaction to upbeat US macro data.

The US Census Bureau reported this Friday that Retail Sales rose 1% in June, better than estimates for a 0.8% increase. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to show a 0.1% decline as against the 0.3% fall reported earlier. Furthermore, excluding autos, core retail sales also surpassed expectations and climbed 1% in June, up from the 0.5% increase in the previous month.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that his decision to back the case for an aggressive rate hike at the upcoming meeting depends on incoming data. Waller specifically cited retail sales and housing as two key metrics. Hence, the stronger data might have lifted bets for a 100 bps rate hike move on July 27, though failed to impress the US dollar bulls and provide any impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

A rather muted reaction in the money markets turned out to be a key factor that held back the US D bulls on the defensive. Apart from this, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets, continued denting the greenback's safe-haven status. This, in turn, offered some support to the GBP/USD pair and remained supportive of the modest intraday gains.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1834
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1823
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2097
Daily SMA50 1.2293
Daily SMA100 1.2658
Daily SMA200 1.3081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1895
Previous Daily Low 1.176
Previous Weekly High 1.2165
Previous Weekly Low 1.1876
Previous Monthly High 1.2617
Previous Monthly Low 1.1934
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1812
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1757
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1622
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1892
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

