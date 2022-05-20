  • GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Friday, albeit lacked bullish conviction.
  • Upbeat UK Retail Sales data turned out to be a key factor that extended support.
  • Stagflation fears, Brexit woes and modest USD strength capped any further gains.

The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering around the 1.2475-1.2480 region, up 0.15% for the day.

Following the previous day's modest pullback from a two-week high, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying on Friday and was supported by better-than-expected UK macro data. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales unexpectedly rose by 1.4% in April as against consensus estimates pointing to a drop of 0.2%.

Adding to this, the Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said that they still have some way to go in policy tightening as MPC sees an upside skew in the risks around the inflation. That said, a combination of factors held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.

Against the backdrop of a surprise economic contraction in March, the UK inflation data released on Wednesday fueled stagflation fears. Moreover, rising wages threaten to exacerbate inflationary pressures and hurt consumer spending. This, along with the BoE's gloomy economic outlook and Brexit jitters, should act as a headwind for sterling.

On the other hand, the recent US dollar pullback from a two-decade high, for now, seems to have stalled amid expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This further contributed to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and extended support to spot prices.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Friday, either from the UK or the US. That said, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2486
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2466
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2453
Daily SMA50 1.2839
Daily SMA100 1.3167
Daily SMA200 1.3368
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2525
Previous Daily Low 1.2337
Previous Weekly High 1.2406
Previous Weekly Low 1.2155
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2409
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2361
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2174
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2736

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

Read more

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures