GBP/USD stays positive on the Brexit day, eyes on UK PM Johnson’s speech

- GBP/USD keeps the BOE-led gains as the UK approaches the day to leave the EU after 47 years.
- The US preferred respecting its friendship with the UK in the Huawei case.
- UK PM will hail the "dawn of a new era”, the EU-UK trade talks will be the key post-Brexit.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery near 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Friday, the Brexit day. The pair registered sharp gains the previous day as the BOE announced no rate cuts while the US-UK trade tension receded. The traders will now keep eyes on the UK PM Boris Johnson’s speech at 22:00 GMT during the day of joy and sorrow.
The Bank of England’s (BOE) previously bearish bias failed to gain much support among the monetary policy committee (MPC) as the UK central bank had to leave the benchmark interest rate untouched on Thursday. The central bank watered down its growth forecast and marked Brexit uncertainty as a risk but those were mostly ignored.
Elsewhere, the US kept the UK at “the front of the line” despite disagreements over Britain’s decision concerning China’s Huawei’s inclusion in building 5G networks.
Earlier during the day, the Times broke the news that the UK PM wants Canada-style deal with the EU but nothing has confirmed. Markets witnessed risk-reset amid mixed headlines concerning China’s coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) finally rang the alarm but joined Chinese diplomats to sound cautiously optimistic.
While there will be a number of celebrations and sad farewell rallies during the day, the Tory leader’s words on the key time will grab major attention. Even if expectations are low that UK PM Johnson signals anything relating to the future trade relations with the EU, a surprise hint will be taken seriously. On the other hand, the US economic calendar has multiple readings including Chicago PMI and Michigan Consumer Sentiment to make traders busy.
Technical Analysis
A five-week-old symmetrical triangle between 1.3140 and 1.2980 will keep the traders busy unless any drastic move.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3099
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3064
|Daily SMA50
|1.3066
|Daily SMA100
|1.2867
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2977
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes biggest monthly loss since July 2019
EUR/USD is reporting a 1.76% month-to-date loss at press time. An above-forecast German retail sales number may offer respite to the bulls. Later today, the focus will be on Eurozone GDP and US Personal Spending data.
GBP/USD stays positive on Brexit day, eyes UK PM Johnson’s speech
GBP/USD holds onto recovery near 1.3100 ahead of the London open on the Brexit day. The pair registered sharp gains on Thursday on hawkish BOE rates on hold while the US-UK trade woes receded. Focus on UK PM Johnson’s speech.
EZ CPI and GDP preview: Downbeat figures could trigger the next leg down for EUR/USD
Has Europe bottomed out? Not so fast. The European Central Bank has been cautious in its response to several positive statistics – and probably for good reasons. EUR/USD is in a vulnerable position ahead of the data.
Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572
Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.