GBP/USD stays in the green, at around 1.2200 post-BoE’s decision, dovish Fed hold

- GBP/USD continues the positive trend, erasing Wednesday's losses following the Federal Reserve's decision.
- Bank of England votes 6-3 to hold rates unchanged at 5.25%, supporting GBP/USD rally toward 1.2222.
- Traders await Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls report, with a potential impact on GBP/USD's current rally.
The GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory after erasing Wednesday’s losses due to the US Federal Reserve holding rates unchanged, but speculators are not expecting further tightening by Jerome Powell and Co. Alongside that, the Bank of England (BoE) followed suit, keeping rates at a 15-year high, maintaining the major exchanging hands at around 1.2200, gaining nearly 0.40%.
GBP/USD in positive territory as Federal Reserve holds rates unchanged and Bank of England maintains 15-year high rates
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept the federal funds rate at the 5.25%-5.50% range for the second straight meeting after officials commented the US central bank could be patient. Fed policymakers acknowledged the labor market remains tight, with growth above trend and inflation high. Nevertheless, their decision was perceived as dovish; as speculations grow, the Fed is done raising rates.
On the UK front, the Bank of England voted 6-3 to hold rates unchanged at 5.25%, sponsoring a rally on the GBP/USD toward 1.2222, but has faded as the pair dipped 20 pips toward the 1.22 figure. In its monetary policy statement, the BoE mentioned that rates would remain restrictive for a long period. In his press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey commented that inflation is too high, that further rate hikes could be needed, and disregarded rate cuts.
Aside from this, data-wise, Factory Orders in the United States (US) jumped surprisingly 2.8%, compared to August’s 1% and expectations for a 2.4% rise. On the labor market front, unemployment claims rose above estimates and the prior reading, suggesting that although it remains hot, the jobs market begins to cool down.
Given the backdrop, GBP/USD traders turn to Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls October report. If figures show the jobs market remains hot, GBP buyers would be in a difficult position due to the extent of the major’s rally since Wednesday. The pair climbed more than 120 pips from Wednesday’s lows to current exchange rates.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart shows the downtrend remaining intact amid the formation of a descending triangle. For GBP/USD buyers to shift the bias to neutral, they must clear the top of the triangle at around 1.2225/1.2230, followed by ta break of key resistance levels. The next resistance would be the October 24 high at 1.2288 before testing the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2308. Conversely, if sellers regain control, they must drag prices toward the bottom of the triangle at 1.2100. Once cleared, the next support emerges at 1.2037, the October 4 swing low.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2184
|Daily SMA50
|1.2317
|Daily SMA100
|1.2557
|Daily SMA200
|1.2436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2165
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2096
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.207
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.211
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2247
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
