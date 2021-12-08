GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low

- GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day.
- EU barred UK from Horizon research scheme on ‘trust’ issues, Christmas spirit challenged on Brexit deadlock.
- Britain announced fresh virus-led activity restrictions called “plan B”.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts are important for near-term directions.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
The cable pair refreshed multi-day low after the UK announced fresh measures to tame the spread of the coronavirus. Also adding to the quote’s weakness were the Brexit headlines and firmer US Treasury yields.
Having witnessed a doubling of the COVID-19 variant cases in 2-3 days, UK PM Boris Johnson announced that the UK will move to Covid-19 "plan B". The fresh measures include guidance to work from home, face mask requirements for visiting public venues and push for the National Health Services (NHS) Covid Pass.
On the other hand, concerns that the Brexit tussle between the European Union (EU) and the UK is likely to weigh on the supply-chains and roil Christmas gained momentum. The latest Brexit-negative headlines were shared by The Telegraph that said, “The United Kingdom has been shut out of the Horizon research scheme because the European Union does not "trust" the British Government.” The UK news adds, “The British access to the £77billion program was confirmed during the Brexit negotiations but has been pushed back after the two sides locked horns over key issues this year.”
It’s worth noting that the firmer US Treasury yields, backed by upbeat second-tier US employment-linked data, exert additional downside pressure on the GBP/USD prices. Also favoring the bears were fears emanating from the latest diplomatic tensions between the US and Russia, as well as Sino-American tussles.
While Brexit and the covid headlines are the keys to determining short-term GBP/USD moves and are likely to keep the bears hopeful, Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and other risk catalysts are important to watch as well.
Technical analysis
A downward sloping trend line from late October directs GBP/USD prices towards December 2020 lows near 1.3130.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3207
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|1.3243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3357
|Daily SMA50
|1.3533
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.3795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
