GBP/USD spikes to fresh session tops, around mid-1.4100s post-US CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD staged a solid intraday bounce from multi-week lows amid renewed USD selling bias.
  • Hotter-than-expected US CPI report failed to impress the USD bulls or stall the strong move up.
  • COVID-19 jitters might cap any meaningful upside amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.

The GBP/USD pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from four-week lows and shot to fresh daily tops, around mid-1.4100s region during the early North American session.

As investors digested the latest Brexit developments, the pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Thursday and has now rallied around 70-80 pips from the daily swing lows near the 1.4075-70 region. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to the emergence of some selling around the US dollar, despite hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures.

Data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the headline CPI accelerated to 5% YoY in May from 4.2% previous. This was also higher than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, the CPI moderated to 0.6% from 0.8% in April, though was still higher than 0.4% anticipated. Adding to this, the CPI at the core level also surpassed market expectations.

The US fixed income market reacted to the stronger data and pushed the bond yields higher, though did little to impress the USD bulls. Investors seem convinced that the Fed will wait for further evidence to see if inflationary pressure is sustainable before moving to taper its bond purchases. This, in turn, continued acting as a headwind for the USD and provided a goodish lift to the GBP/USD pair.

That said, it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move amid speculations that the UK may delay plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has bottomed out and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4148
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4151
Daily SMA50 1.3989
Daily SMA100 1.3915
Daily SMA200 1.3564
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4189
Previous Daily Low 1.411
Previous Weekly High 1.4249
Previous Weekly Low 1.4083
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4159
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.409
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4011
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4169
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4219
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

Get the full analysis and chart in our Insights. Upgrade to Premium today    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation

EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI

GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI

GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet

XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet

Gold remains pressured for third consecutive day as sellers attack weekly bottom. Treasury yields stays offered but King dollar stays firmer. 

Gold News

Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally

Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally

Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon.

Read more

GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting

GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting

NYSE:GME gained 0.85% amidst an unsettled day for the broader markets. GameStop announces a corporate shakeup that sees Ryan Cohen takeover as Chairman of the Board.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures