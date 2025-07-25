GBP/USD softens to below 1.3500 ahead of UK Retail Sales release

- GBP/USD extends its downside to around 1.3490 in Friday’s Asian session.
- Uncertainty over Fed rate cuts curbs risk appetite, undermining the Pound Sterling.
- Traders await the UK June Retail Sales report, which is due later on Friday.
The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3490 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of US President Donald Trump's tariff deadline and the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy meeting next week. Later on Friday, the release of the UK June Retail Sales report will take center stage.
Uncertainty over interest-rate cuts by the US central bank curbed risk appetite, which undermines the Pound Sterling (GBP). Traders reduce their bets that the Fed will deliver a rate cut in the July meeting, expecting less than two reductions this year as jobless claims fell for six consecutive weeks.
Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller delivered dovish comments, saying that policymakers should lower rates this month to support a labor market that is showing signs of weakness. Markets largely believe that the Fed will stay on hold when it meets next week but that it will likely cut rates in September and once more before the end of the year.
On the GBP’s front, traders are increasingly confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates at its August monetary policy meeting, which might weigh on the Cable. However, traders will take more cues from the UK Retail Sales data due on Friday, which is expected to show an increase of 1.2% MoM in June from a fall of 2.7% in May. If the data show a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could boost the GBP against the USD in the near term.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY rebounds to 147.50 after softer Tokyo CPI data
USD/JPY builds on the overnight bounce from two-week lows to retake 147.50 in Friday's Asian trading. A minor slowdown in the Tokyo CPI inflation tempers BoJ rate hike bets amid domestic political uncertainty, undermining the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, a broad US Dollar rebound lends support to the pair.
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6600 as US Dollar recovers
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6600, failing to attract any dip-buying in the Asian session on Friday. A negative shift in risk sentiment is lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar, weighing down on the pair as attention turns to next week's Fed policy meeting.
Gold buyers refuse to give up yet?
Gold price has paused its two-day downtrend early Friday, eyeing a weekly gain. The US Dollar attempts a tepid bounce as markets turn cautious amid raging Thailand-Cambodia conflict. Gold price breached the key 23.6% Fibo support at $3,377 but downside appears capped amid a bullish RSI.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could correct further on fading bullish momentum
Bitcoin price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week. Traders should be cautious as the momentum indicators of these cryptocurrencies show signs of fading bullish momentum.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.