GBP/USD slumps sharply as BoE signals peak interest rates, US business activity improves

- US Non-Manufacturing PMI data beats expectations, fueling speculation of a possible Fed rate hike in November.
- BoE interest rate probabilities show an 84% chance of a 25 bps hike in September, taking the Bank Rate to 5.50%.
- Boston Fed’s President Susan Collins urges patience in monetary policy decisions, emphasizing the Fed’s commitment to a 2% inflation target.
The British Pound (GBP) continues its free fall against the US Dollar (USD), after the Bank of England’s (BoE) official comments suggest the central bank is about to reach its peak interest rates. This, and data from the United States (US) showing business activity picked up, increases Federal Reserve hike expectations. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2502 after hitting a daily high of 1.2588.
BoE’s Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments signaling a peak in rates weighed on the GBP; US Non-Manufacturing PMI exceeds forecasts
The appearance of BoE’s Governor Andrew Bailey at the parliament’s Treasury Committee weighed on the Pound, which is set to finish the week with solid losses. In his appearance, Bailey said the BoE is near the top of the cycle of higher interest rates and added that inflation is indeed coming down, but could inflation expectations also come down?
The BoE raised rates 14 times since December 2021 and would hike 25 bps in September, taking the Bank Rate to 5.50%, as shown by interest rate probabilities odds, displaying an 84% chance, as demonstrated by the picture below. The BoE is expected to hike in early 2024, with the markets seeing the Bank Rate at around 5.71%.
Bank of England Interest Rates Expectations
Source: Financialsource
Recently, BoE’s policymakers made similar comments but stressed that rates are unlikely to fall quickly due to the high level of inflation. In the meantime, John Cunliffe said the labor market is cooling down “quite slowly,” while adding that upward pressure in wages was now “crystallizing.” He said future decisions would be “finely balanced.” Swati Dhingra stuck to her dovish stance, says that rates are sufficiently restrictive and can threaten economic growth.
In the United States (US), the pickup in business activity, mainly in the services sector, as revealed by the US Non-Manufacturing PMI, triggered a reassessment of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The futures market shows odds of 25 bps for November at around 47%.
Recently, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which showed modest economic growth and inflation slowed in most parts of the country.
Boston Fed’s President Susan Collins said the US central bank needs to be patient when deciding the path of monetary policy while stressing the central bank’s commitment to tame inflation to its 2% target. She added Fed officials are discussing if the current level of rates is restrictive enough or more is needed.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Given that the pair reached a daily low of 1.2481, buyers claimed the 1.2500 figure, downside pressures remain. The break of an upslope support trendline drawn from around late May lows accelerated the GBP/USD drop, putting the uptrend into question. If the major achieves a daily close below 1.2500, that could put into play the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2422, followed by the May 25 swing low of 1.2308.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2506
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.2564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2675
|Daily SMA50
|1.2771
|Daily SMA100
|1.2654
|Daily SMA200
|1.2422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2632
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, stabilizes above 1.0700
EUR/USD staged a modest rebound after coming within a touching distance of 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the upbeat ISM Services PMI data for August and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after US data, BoE commentary
GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 for the first time since mid-June on Wednesday. The broad US Dollar strength on better-than-expected August ISM Services PMI data and the renewed Pound Sterling weakness following cautious comments from BoE officials force the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold approaches $1,900 as odds for a Fed hike increase Premium
The US Dollar keeps marching higher on Wednesday, resulting in XAU/USD extending its slide for a fourth consecutive day. Gold currently trades near an intraday low of $1,915.27 a troy ounce, achieved after the release of mixed United States (US) macroeconomic data.
Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits
Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Higher oil prices send index lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.56% on Tuesday in the week’s first outing after the Labor Day market close. On Wednesday, Dow futures continue to slide alongside the entire US equity market.