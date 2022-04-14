GBP/USD slips back under 1.3100 as sterling weakens in sympathy with euro post-ECB

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • GBP/USD has dipped back under 1.3100 as it weakens in tandem with the euro post-dovish ECB policy announcement.
  • The pair remains at risk of falling to sub-1.3000 levels amid the risk of more BoE/Fed policy divergence.

Though the currency hasn’t been weighed as badly as its euro counterpart, the dovish lean to the ECB’s latest policy update has put a dampener on pound sterling, which has been weakening in sympathy with the single currency in recent trade. GBP/USD, which nearly changed hands as high as the 1.3150 mark earlier in the day, has now reversed lower to the 1.3080 area where it now trades lower by about 0.3% on the day.

Again, the 21-Day Moving Average (currently at 1.3117) appears to have acted as a ceiling for cable. The pair has tried on multiple occasions in recent weeks but has been unable to muster a meaningful break above the 21DMA since late February. Analysts continue to cite positive dollar fundamentals, including increasingly hawkish Fed policy rhetoric and the recent rise in US yields, as well as negative UK fundamentals, including the comparatively weaker economy and likely to be much more dovish BoE, as capping the pair’s upside.

This week’s US jobs, inflation and GDP data has only reinforced existing narratives about the UK economy; that the labour market is strong, but that consumers are being badly squeezed amid sky-high inflation, a big risk to growth going forward. Meanwhile, this week’s US inflation data has reinforced expectations for rapid monetary policy tightening from the Fed, which is keeping the dollar well supported. GBP/USD remains at risk of slumping under 1.3000.

GBP/Usd

Overview
Today last price 1.308
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.3117
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.312
Daily SMA50 1.3282
Daily SMA100 1.3354
Daily SMA200 1.353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3118
Previous Daily Low 1.2973
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2982
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3021
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2925
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2876
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.331

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

