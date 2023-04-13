GBP/USD: Down a few pips below 1.2500 on unimpressive UK statistics

- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends early-day pullback from one-week high.
- UK GDP growth drops to 0.0%, Industrial Production MoM also eased in February.
- US Dollar traces yields to bounce off 10-week-old support.
- More US inflation clues, central bank talks and Brexit updates eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD renews its intraday low near 1.2480 as the UK’s data dump for February marks mostly downbeat numbers during early Thursday in London. Adding strength to the Cable pair’s pullback moves could be the US Dollar’s corrective bounce amid a sluggish session and a light calendar.
UK’s February 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) eased to 0.0% versus 0.1% expected and 0.4% prior while the Industrial Production improved on YoY but declined on MoM during the stated month. Further details suggest an increase in the UK’s trade deficit and no change in the Index of Services.
Also read: UK GDP arrives at 0% MoM in February vs. 0.1% expected
Apart from the UK data, the chatters surrounding no imminent UK-US trade deal, despite Rishi Sunak’s ability to strike a Brexit agreement with the European Union, seem to exert downside pressure on the GBP/USD prices. Furthermore, fears of easing inflation, as signaled by Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, also allow the quote to pare recent gains.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off a 2.5-month-old support line, up 0.07% near 101.60 by the press time. With this, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies traces the Treasury bond yields. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields print mild gains around 3.41% and 3.98% respectively. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields snapped a three-day uptrend with mild losses to around 3.40% while the two-year counterpart also eased to 3.96% by marking the first daily negative in five.
It’s worth mentioning that the DXY dropped the most in three weeks the previous amid downbeat US inflation data and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ downbeat comments and uninspiring FOMC Minute.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the UK data dump for February, the GBP/USD pair traders may witness a lackluster day ahead amid an absence of major data/events, which in turn highlights risk catalysts as the factors to watch for clear directions. Even so, today’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) for March and Friday’s preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April can entertain the Cable pair traders.
Technical analysis
The latest pullback remains elusive unless GBP/USD slips beneath the previous key horizontal resistance comprising levels marked since December 2022, around 1.2450-45. Even so, a three-week-old ascending support line, near 1.2385 at the latest, can test the intraday bears. Alternatively, May 2022 top, surrounding 1.2665, remains on the Cable buyer’s radar.
Additional improtant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2484
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2483
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2338
|Daily SMA50
|1.216
|Daily SMA100
|1.2174
|Daily SMA200
|1.1909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2519
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.
GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.
Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data
Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.
Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security
Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.
Core inflation pressures remain elevated
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.