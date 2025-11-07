TRENDING:
GBP/USD slides below 1.3100 after BOE dovish hold – BBH

GBP/USD is down under 1.3100 after recovering to a high around 1.3140 overnight. The Bank of England (BOE) delivered a dovish hold yesterday. The BOE left the policy rate at 4.00% (70% priced-in) and signaled the bar is low to resume easing at the next December meeting, BBH FX analysts report.

BOE signals readiness to resume rate cuts in December

"First, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a slim majority of 5–4 to maintain Bank Rate at 4.00%. Four members (Sarah Breeden, Swati Dhingra, Dave Ramsden and Alan Taylor) voted to reduce the Bank Rate by 25bps to 3.75% vs. two members (Taylor and Dhingra) at the September meeting. Second, the BOE stressed that “CPI inflation is judged to have peaked.” In fact, the BOE now sees the risks to the inflation outlook as more balanced versus skewed to the upside previously."

"Third, the BOE removed the word “careful” from its easing bias, suggesting more readiness to cut rates. The BOE stressed “if progress on disinflation continues, Bank Rate is likely to continue on a gradual downward path.” Previously, the guidance was for “a gradual and careful approach” to further rate cuts."

"Bottom line: the BOE is on track to resume lowering rates at its next December 18 meeting (70% priced-in), after the UK Budget is released on November 26. The expected fiscal drag from the upcoming UK budget will likely leave room for the BOE to deliver more easing than is currently priced-in (50bps in the next 12 months). As such, we expect GBP to keep underperforming on the crosses."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD is clinching its third consecutive daily advance, hitting new weekly highs around 1.1570 on the back of the continuation of the correction in the US Dollar. In the meantime, markets remain cautious as traders look ahead to the US U-Mich Consumer Sentiment data for November.

GBP/USD is under some selling pressure on Friday but is still holding above 1.3100 after two straight days of agins. Cable's recovery has stalled, with the Sterling struggling to find support following the BoE's dovish hold earlier in the week.

Gold is now giving away some of its earlier gains and challenges the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. A softer risk tone is helping the precious metal stay supported, but the upside appears limited as investors remain unsure whether the Fed will deliver another rate cut in December.

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar's current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

