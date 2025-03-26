- UK inflation dips to 2.8%, fueling BoE rate cut bets despite cautious central bank messaging.
- Reeves’ Spring Budget delivers £7bn in cuts, sticking to fiscal rules amid downgraded growth outlook.
- US Durable Goods data beats estimates, helping the USD recover ground against the Pound.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) depreciates against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) inflation came in softer than expected, while investors scrutinized the Spring Budget. Across the pond, mixed US economic data lent a lifeline to the Greenback, which pared losses versus the British pound. GBP/USD is trading at 1.2895, down 0.36%.
Pound drops as inflation cools and Reeves’ budget tightens spending
The UK’s inflation rate dipped below estimates, with headline figures rising 2.8% year-over-year (YoY) in February, compared to 3% in January. The Core CPI for the same period decreased by two-tenths, from 3.7% to 3.5% YoY, also below forecasts of 3.6%.
Even though this adds pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to cut rates, the bank warned against assuming that rate cuts would be quick.
Regarding the spring budget, the Chancellor of Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, reduced the government’s spending plans and adhered to her fiscal target.
Some primary key takeaways were welfare cuts of over £3.4 billion and cuts to current spending of over £3.6 billion. There were no changes or loosening of the fiscal rules to allow extra borrowing, and spending on defense increased by £6.4bn by 2027.
UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) updated their forecasts, with the economy expected to grow 1% in 2025, down from the 2% forecast in October. Inflation is projected to remain around 3.2%, up from 2.6% in the Autumn budget in 2025, and is expected to fall to 2.1% in 2026.
The GBP/USD pair dropped on the news, yet it has trimmed some of its earlier losses.
Across the pond, US Durable Goods Orders were solid in February, according to the US Department of Commerce. Orders rose 0.9% MoM, exceeding the forecast for a 1% contraction. Core Durable Goods Orders, excluding transportation, rose by 0.7% month-over-month (MoM), up from 0.1% in January and above the estimated 0.2% increase.
Recently, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the Fed has made significant progress in bringing inflation down, although more work still needs to be done. He added that policy is complicating the Fed’s job and that in the next year or two, they ought to be able to reduce interest rates.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
GBP/USD is retracing at the time of writing, with sellers eyeing a decisive break below the March 10 daily low of 1.2861, which, if cleared, could pave the way for a test of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2800. If surpassed, the next stop would be 1.2700. Conversely, if GBP/USD rises past 1.2900, buyers could challenge the current week’s peak at 1.2973, ahead of the 1.30 mark.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.32%
|0.21%
|0.90%
|-0.75%
|-0.58%
|-0.20%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.32%
|-0.22%
|0.07%
|-1.02%
|-0.92%
|-0.47%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|-0.21%
|0.22%
|0.70%
|-1.42%
|-0.73%
|-0.24%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.90%
|-0.07%
|-0.70%
|-1.64%
|-1.50%
|-1.08%
|-0.82%
|CAD
|0.75%
|1.02%
|1.42%
|1.64%
|0.22%
|0.55%
|0.85%
|AUD
|0.58%
|0.92%
|0.73%
|1.50%
|-0.22%
|0.46%
|0.74%
|NZD
|0.20%
|0.47%
|0.24%
|1.08%
|-0.55%
|-0.46%
|0.36%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.18%
|0.07%
|0.82%
|-0.85%
|-0.74%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0800 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.0800 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat February Durable Goods Orders data from the US support the US Dollar in the second half of the day, making it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-week lows below 1.2900
GBP/USD remains under pressure and trades at a fresh two-week low below 1.2900 in the American session on Wednesday. Soft February inflation data from the UK and the Spring Budget delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves weigh on Pound Sterling midweek.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $3,020
Gold fluctuates in a relatively tight range and manages to hold above $3,020 midweek. The precious metal seems to be benefiting from the positive sentiment surrounding the commodities after Copper climbed to a new all-time high earlier in the day.
Bitcoin holds $87,000 as markets brace for volatility ahead of April 2 tariff announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $87,000 on Wednesday after its mild recovery so far this week. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as the market absorbs the tariff announcements.
Sticky UK services inflation shows signs of tax hike impact
There are tentative signs that the forthcoming rise in employer National Insurance is having an impact on service sector inflation, which came in a tad higher than expected in February. It should still fall back in the second quarter, though, keeping the Bank of England on track for three further rate cuts this year.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.