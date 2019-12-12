GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September.
  • Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory.
  • Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome. 

GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3220 on the UK election day. 

Britons will vote on Thursday in an election that will make the way for Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson or push Britain toward another referendum that could lead to a reversal of the 2016 Brexit vote. 

Markets priced in Johnson's victory

Sterling is currently reporting a 10.5 percent gain on the low of 1.1958 registered in early September. 

A major part of the rally has been fueled by opinion polls forecasting a strong victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party. 

Conservatives' lead over Labour has narrowed in the last 48 hours. So far, that has failed to apply brakes on the GBP rally. 

Put simply, markets seem confident that Johnson will win a majority and appear to have priced in a Conservative victory. 

Investors hedged for an unexpected outcome

The solid rally in the spot is accompanied by a surge in demand for the GBP/USD put options, as discussed on Wednesday. 

It indicates the investors have hedged themselves for an unexpected outcome - a Labour victory or a hung parliament. 

Polls open at 0700 GMT

Voting will begin at 0700 GMT and close at 2200 GMT when an exit poll will give the first indications of the result. Official results from the bulk of United Kingdom's 650 different constituencies begin to come in from 2300 GMT to 0500 GMT, according to Reuters. 

Impact on GBP

British Pound will likely see a final leg higher during the Asian session on Friday if Prime Minister Johnson gets a majority as expected. Later, the British currency could see a "sell the fact" pullback. Sterling will take a beating on an expected outcome. 

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3223
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2987
Daily SMA50 1.284
Daily SMA100 1.2548
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3214
Previous Daily Low 1.3108
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.307
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3352

 

 

