GBP/USD short positions falling, although Brexit work still to be done

- GBP shorts have been falling, USD net longs have also slipped.
- Brexit negotiations continued over the weekend ahead of EU summit, but lots to be done.
Net short GBP positions dropped back for a fourth consecutive week, although long GBP/USD is losing its appeal today having come off the highs for the day up at 1.2649 and scoring a low of 1.2515 as Brexit risk pressures the Pound.
There had been a lift in optimism regarding the prospects of a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU, particularly in the last week. Negotiations continued over the weekend, however, Boris Johnson has a very tough balancing act in trying to keep the DUP onside but also come up with something that works for the EU and there is a lot of work to do.
In recent trade, we are hearing echos of the weekend news that it is unlikely that a deal can be achieved before the EU Council meeting on Thursday. However, that is not to say that European leaders could not gather for a second occasion or extend the Council meeting into the following week should need be.
We are heading into the Brexit eleventh-hour
"Either way domestic developments will kick off when parliament sits on Saturday," analysts at TD Securities explained. "If there's a deal then parliament will vote on it, though it's highly uncertain whether it would be able to pass, with some Tory rebels reportedly pushing for a confirmatory referendum first. And if there is no agreement then the Benn Act comes into play, which forces PM Johnson to request an extension from the EU, something that he may try to fight."
While GBP shorts have been falling, USD net longs have also slipped for the first time since the middle of August. "Recent US economic data have highlighted the debate regarding the extent of the downturn faced by the US in the months ahead. Focus is on the October 30 FOMC meeting and the prospects of a Fed rate cut," analysts at Rabobank explained.
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|1.2648
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2382
|Daily SMA50
|1.2272
|Daily SMA100
|1.2413
|Daily SMA200
|1.2715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2707
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2408
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2593
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2522
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2168
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3067
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, hovers near daily lows
The GBP/USD pair failed to sustain gains above the 1.2600 figure and nears its daily low at 1.2515, as Brexit uncertainty dents Sterling demand. UK elections’ possibility resurged in market’s talks.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.