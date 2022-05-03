- GBP/USD has climbed above 1.2500 as the DXY loses strength.
- Investors are eyeing balance sheet reduction and further guidance from the Fed apart from the rate hike.
- The BOE is expected to raise its benchmark rates by 25 bps.
The GBP/USD pair has attempted a rebound from 1.2473 in the early Tokyo session and is looking to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.2500. The cable has gained some strength as the US dollar index (DXY) is witnessing some stellar long liquidation after reaching elevated levels.
The DXY seems unable to recapture its 19-year high at 103.93 as clouds of uncertainty over the rate hike decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are fading away. A risk-on impulse is finding some attraction and risk-sensitive currencies are gaining momentum. The DXY has done a test below 103.50, at the press time and is likely to skid further. The extremely overbought situation in the momentum oscillators has supported the DXY bears to play the road, at least for a while.
On Wednesday, the Fed is going to elevate the interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) as per the market consensus but what seems more crucial for investors to focus on is the announcement of balance sheet reduction and guidance for the remaining five monetary policy meetings by the end of the year.
Volatility is going to stay longer this week as the interest rate announcement by the Fed will be followed by the Bank of England (BOE)’s monetary policy meeting. The BOE is expected to raise its interest rates by 25 bps. It is worth noting that the BOE elevated its benchmark rates by half a percent in March.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2511
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2893
|Daily SMA50
|1.3085
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2598
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
