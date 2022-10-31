GBP/USD sees a pullback to near 1.1500 as positive tone recovers, Fed/BOE policy in focus

- GBP/USD is expecting a pullback move after a perpendicular drop as the risk profile is turning positive.
- The BOE could announce the highest rate hike by 75 bps in the current rate hike cycle.
- The Fed may accelerate interest rates by 75 bps and the target range of rates may top around 5%.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed fresh demand around 1.1460 in the early Tokyo session. A pullback move in the cable looks favored as the risk-on impulse is getting traction. S&P500 futures have attempted a recovery after a bearish Monday while the 10-year US Treasury yields have also dropped to 4.05%.
The US dollar index (DXY) witnessed a vertical rise to near 111.50 after overstepping the critical hurdle of 111.00 as uncertainty ahead of monetary policies by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BOE) raised the credibility of safe-haven assets.
Analysts at Rabobank have come forward with a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike projection. Earlier, analysts were expecting a full percent rate hike after the disaster of the mini-budget under the leadership of former UK PM Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
However, novel leadership formation led by the appointment of Rishi Sunak as UK PM and Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor has infused optimism. They explain that it would still be the largest rate hike of this cycle. On policy guidance, analysts expect rates to peak at 4.75%.
The pound bulls could remain under pressure as UK’s business confidence has dropped to pandemic levels. The UK Consumer Confidence fell 1 point to 15% in the October survey, as reported by Bloomberg. However, the majority of employers are expecting that staff will increase for the first time in five months.
On the US front, the Fed is set to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 75 bps to 3.75- 4.00% on Wednesday, in a note from analysts at Rabobank. They further added that “We expect a 50 bps hike in December, followed by two hikes of 25 bps in February and March, which would take the top of the target range to 5.00%.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1471
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0142
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.22
|Today daily open
|1.1613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1298
|Daily SMA50
|1.1381
|Daily SMA100
|1.1734
|Daily SMA200
|1.2366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1504
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1417
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1776
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sub-0.6400 ahead of RBA’s announcement
The AUD/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 0.6400 level, weighed by tepid data and the poor performance of equities. The Reserve Bank of Australia will decide on the cash rate hike early on Tuesday.
EUR/USD bears take a breather below 0.9900 with eyes on US ISM PMI, Fed
EUR/USD began the week on the negative side, holding lower ground near one-week bottom of late. Fears of Eurozone recession intensified after record high inflation data, unimpressive GDP figures. Hawkish hopes from ECB fail to defend pair buyers as USD benefits from rush to risk safety.
Gold aims to test a two-week low below $1,620 amid anxiety ahead of Fed policy
Gold price has witnessed a pullback move after dropping to near $1,632 in the early Tokyo session. The confidence seems to be lacking in the pullback move as the overall structure has become weak after the gold price surrendered the critical support of $1,638.00.
Cardano price reclaims critical support level after sinking to 22-month lows
Cardano price has been terrifying investors and traders worldwide after dipping significantly recently. Although it gained back all that it lost in the following couple of days through the broader market bullish cues and the increase in investors' activity.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Lowe and co have a tough decision to make Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on November 1, with board members stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely hike the cash rate by 25 bps.