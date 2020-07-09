  • Cable reverses as the US Dollar rebounds from weekly lows.
  • Wall Street drops sharply, volatility soars, and gold declines to $1800/oz.

The GBP/USD pair is still positive for the day, on its way to the fifth consecutive daily gains but it moved off highs. Earlier on Thursday, it climbed to 1.2669, the highest level in three weeks but then turned to the downside, falling to 1.2599, matching the Asian session low.

As of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.2625/30, modestly higher for the day. Cable pulled back amid a stronger US dollar. The greenback rose across the board as equity price sin Wall Street turned sharply to the downside after the US Supreme Court ruled that President Trump cannot block the release of his financial records to prosecutors.

US stocks turned to the downside and US yields move lower. The greenback rose particularly gains commodity currencies. The DXY bounced from four-week lows to 96.70. US data released showed initial jobless claims came in better-than-expected at 1.31 million. The numbers have no impact on the US dollar.

Levels to watch

The GBP/USD holds a constructive set up but the bullish momentum eased after the recent correction. The immediate support is seen at 1.2595, followed by 1.2560. A break under 1.2530 could negate the bullish bias. On the upside, resistance is seen at 1.2630 (horizontal level and 20-hour moving average) and 1.2665.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.261
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2479
Daily SMA50 1.2429
Daily SMA100 1.2443
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2623
Previous Daily Low 1.2509
Previous Weekly High 1.253
Previous Weekly Low 1.2252
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2466
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2424
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2653
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2695
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2767

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

