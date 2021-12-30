GBP/USD retreats further from monthly top, slides closer to mid-1.3400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD faced rejection near the 1.3500 mark and witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday.
  • Resurgent USD demand exerted pressure amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK.
  • Britain reported a record number of cases amid an alarming spread of the Omicron variant.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.3465-60 region.

The pair struggled to find acceptance above the key 1.3500 psychological mark and witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since November 19 touched earlier this Thursday. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed a major part of the overnight losses back closer to the monthly low. This, along with the worsening COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom, attracted some selling around the GBP/USD pair.

The greenback drew some support from the overnight spike in the US Treasury bond yields that followed soft demand for a $56 billion auction of seven-year notes. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 1.56% for the first time since November 29. Adding to this, the Fed's hawkish outlook pushed the two-year yield to the highest since March 2020 and provided a goodish lift to the greenback.

Meanwhile, Britain reported a record 183,037 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which could force the government to impose more restrictions. It is worth recalling that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said last week that ministers would keep the latest data under constant review to see if additional stricter measures are needed. This was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound.

It, however, remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to attract some buying at lower levels or the downtick marks the end of the recent strong recovery from the YTD low touched earlier this month. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. This warrants some caution for bearish traders makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the pair has topped out.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Chicago PMI – for a fresh impetus. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might also take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga to grab some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair amid thin end-of-year trading conditions.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3466
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.3485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3302
Daily SMA50 1.3431
Daily SMA100 1.3573
Daily SMA200 1.3749
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.35
Previous Daily Low 1.3409
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3174
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3443
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3429
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3338
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.352
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3555
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3611

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300, focus on coronavirus, yields

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300, focus on coronavirus, yields

EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1300 amid a damp mood. Tepid risk tone and firmer Treasury yields lift the US dollar across the board. Slowing volumes amid year-end trading will continue to play out. Omicron updates, US Jobless Claims eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases below 1.3500 as US dollar rebounds

GBP/USD eases below 1.3500 as US dollar rebounds

GBP/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.3500, consolidating the previous rally. The US dollar rebounds with a return of risk-off flows amid holiday-thinned market conditions. Resurfacing Brexit concerns offset the Omicron optimism. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: 10-year US Treasury yields are back above 1.50%, pressurizing gold price

Gold: 10-year US Treasury yields are back above 1.50%, pressurizing gold price

Amid thin-year end liquidity conditions, gold price continues to trade choppy within familiar levels, largely pivoting around the $1,800 mark. The downbeat sentiment around gold price could be attributed to a broad-based US dollar rebound, aided by the recent strength in the Treasury yields. 

Gold News

AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges

AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges

AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated. 

Read more

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022

Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures