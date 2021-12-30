GBP/USD retreats further from monthly top, slides closer to mid-1.3400s

- GBP/USD faced rejection near the 1.3500 mark and witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday.
- Resurgent USD demand exerted pressure amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK.
- Britain reported a record number of cases amid an alarming spread of the Omicron variant.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.3465-60 region.
The pair struggled to find acceptance above the key 1.3500 psychological mark and witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since November 19 touched earlier this Thursday. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed a major part of the overnight losses back closer to the monthly low. This, along with the worsening COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom, attracted some selling around the GBP/USD pair.
The greenback drew some support from the overnight spike in the US Treasury bond yields that followed soft demand for a $56 billion auction of seven-year notes. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 1.56% for the first time since November 29. Adding to this, the Fed's hawkish outlook pushed the two-year yield to the highest since March 2020 and provided a goodish lift to the greenback.
Meanwhile, Britain reported a record 183,037 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which could force the government to impose more restrictions. It is worth recalling that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said last week that ministers would keep the latest data under constant review to see if additional stricter measures are needed. This was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound.
It, however, remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to attract some buying at lower levels or the downtick marks the end of the recent strong recovery from the YTD low touched earlier this month. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. This warrants some caution for bearish traders makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the pair has topped out.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Chicago PMI – for a fresh impetus. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might also take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga to grab some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair amid thin end-of-year trading conditions.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3466
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3302
|Daily SMA50
|1.3431
|Daily SMA100
|1.3573
|Daily SMA200
|1.3749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3409
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3174
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
