- GBP/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves, remains pressured amid sluggish week-start trading.
- US President Biden’s first visit to Europe highlights multiple issues, including Brexit, to be discussed.
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen pushes for Fed rate hike, battles Friday’s downbeat US NFP.
GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves during a quiet Monday morning in Asia. The cable pair seems to react to the price-negative headlines from the US and concerning the Brexit while taking rounds to 1.4160 by the press time.
Among the key headlines are concerns, backed by The Times, suggesting US President Joe Biden’s meddling into the European Union (EU) and the UK’s tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol. During his first European visit as the US leader, Biden is likely to pressure UK PM Boris Johnson to break the Brexit deadlock, signaled by The Times. Although UK PM Johnson knows how to avoid the pressure, the same could help the EU to have a better negotiation power and may extend the issue, weighing on the GBP/USD prices afterward.
Elsewhere, weekend comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, suggesting the rate is good for the Fed, recently helped the US dollar to recover Friday’s losses, due to the US jobs report’s negative surprise. The comments from ex-Fed Boss renews risk-off mood amid reflation fears.
At home, fears of the Indian covid variant jostles with the jump in vaccinations as well as Brexit woes to tame the GBP/USD prices of late. However, the Bank of England’s (BOE) bullish bias keeps sellers away.
It’s worth noting that a quiet start to the week and a light calendar test GBP/USD traders, highlighting the risk catalysts as the key factors to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A one-week-old resistance line joins 10-day SMA to guard the quote’s short-term upside around 1.4165. However, sellers are likely not to take risk of entry beyond the 1.4100 nearby support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.4161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4144
|Daily SMA50
|1.3965
|Daily SMA100
|1.3899
|Daily SMA200
|1.3552
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4031
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.433
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
