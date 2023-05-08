- GBP/USD slides after Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey report shows US banks expecting tightening credit conditions.
- US Treasury bond yields continue to gain ground, undermining GBP/USD.
- The debt ceiling debate in Washington could trigger outflows towards safe-haven peers; future inflation data may benefit US Dollar.
The GBP/USD retreats after hitting a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.2668 after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) reported the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS), which showed that US banks are expecting tightening credit conditions. However, a looming Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy cushioned the Pound Sterling (GBP). At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2618.
US banks expecting tightening credit conditions weighed on the GBP/USD
Wall Street’s wavered after the SLOOS report, which showed that credit conditions are tightening, and businesses’ demand for loans is weakening. Banks expect to strain standards across all loan categories on expected deterioration in credit quality, reduced risk tolerance, and concerns about funding costs, liquidity, and deposit outflows.
The GBP/USD slid after the report crossed the screens, from around 1.2640 to current exchange rates, as the greenback recovered some ground. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of six currencies vs. the American Dollar (USD), rises 0.15%, at 101.370.
Meanwhile, US Treasury bond yields continued to gain ground, with the 10-year benchmark note rate at 3.520%, up seven and a half bps, undermining the GBP/USD.
Aside from this, Federal Reserve officials had begun to cross newswires, with Aaron Goolsbee from the Chicago’s Fed crossing the wires. He said the Fed would be data dependent, and that is too soon to judge rate decisions for the June meeting.
Discussions in Washington could shift market sentiment as the debt ceiling debate between the White House and the US Congress could trigger outflows toward safe-haven peers, like the Japanese Yen (JPY), the Swiss Franc (CHF), and Gold.
According to Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, there are no accessible alternatives to resolve the debt limit issue in Washington without assistance from the US Congress. In the meantime, US President Joe Biden is expected to meet lawmakers on May 9 to advance in negotiations regarding raising the ceiling.
The US economic docket will feature inflation data in the upcoming days. Any significant consumer or producer data jump could benefit the US Dollar; hence, the GBP/USD could continue to trend lower, with the pair expected to fall below 1.2600.
Earlier, the US Commerce Department revealed that Wholesale Inventories were unchanged in March, below estimates of 0.1% MoM. Annually based, inventories jumped 9.1% in March, despite the first quarter decline, as more robust US consumer spending contributed to the inventory rundown.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2617
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2476
|Daily SMA50
|1.2302
|Daily SMA100
|1.2225
|Daily SMA200
|1.195
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2652
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.