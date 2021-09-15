GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850

“The next focus for GBP will be tomorrow’s release of August retail sales. This is expected to bounce by 0.8% m/m after the -2.4% m/m plunge registered in July. That number prompted speculation that much of the lockdown related pent up demand in the UK has run its course. Tomorrow’s data will likely be key in setting that tone ahead of the September 23 BoE policy meeting”, wrote analysts at Rabobank.

The GBP/USD printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 1.3853 and then pulled back toward 1.3820. It is hovering around 1.3840, in positive ground for the day. Cable continues to move sideways, with support around 1.3800 and unable to confirm levels above 1.3900.

