GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 100-DMA, dovish BOE weighs

- GBP/USD remains pressured by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain woes.
- Thursday’s closing below 100-DMA keeps the sellers hopeful.
- The cable ignores the US dollar’s weakness ahead of PCE inflation data.
GBP/USD is struggling to resist above the 1.3900 level, as the Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish surprise continues to undermine the sentiment around the pound.
The persistent sluggish moves in the US dollar amid mixed signals from the Fed and weak economic data also fail to inspire the bulls.
Further, the cable traders also fail to take advantage of improving Brexit situation, especially after the UK’s Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday, "I think we're getting some positive indications and it's always our view that it's better if we can reach an agreement with the European Union on these things.”
Markets now look forward to the critical US PCE inflation data for fresh hints on the Fed’s next policy move, which will likely have a significant impact on the greenback, in turn, moving GBP/USD.
GBP/USD technical outlook
From a near-term technical perspective, the cable’s daily closing below the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3951 has opened the doors for the next downtrend towards the upward sloping trendline support at 1.3793.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges lower while below the midline, allowing room for more declines.
GBP/USD daily chart
On the flip side, any bounce will meet initial resistance at the abovementioned 100-DMA barrier, above which the mildly bullish 50-DMA at 1.4036 could be challenged.
However, the bulls need acceptance above 1.4000 is critical to unleashing additional upside.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3907
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.407
|Daily SMA50
|1.4035
|Daily SMA100
|1.3949
|Daily SMA200
|1.3618
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3987
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3878
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.403
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is extending the recovery towards 1.1950. The US dollar ignores the retreat in the Treasury yields. US stimulus-led optimism fades ahead of the PCE inflation release. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid worsening market mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3900, reversing the bounce as dovish BOE's surprise offsets the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound. US inflation data awaited.
Gold prints first weekly gains in four around $1,780, US PCE data eyed
Gold stays on the front foot near $1780 in early Europe. US Treasury yields retreat, DXY struggles ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge of inflation. Market sentiment stays upbeat on US stimulus, trade headlines. Fedspeak also joins the watchers’ list for fresh impulse.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.