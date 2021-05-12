GBP/USD remains firm and targets 1.4235 – UOB

Cable’s outlook looks positive with the next target emerging at the 1.4235 level in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hor view: “We highlighted yesterday that “the rally is overstretched” and we were of the view that “any further GBP strength is likely limited to a test 1.4175”. As expected, GBP strengthen but it did not get to test 1.4175 (high of 1.4167). Upward momentum has eased and this coupled with overbought conditions suggest that GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further for today. GBP is more likely to consolidate and trade between 1.4100 and 1.4175.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (11 May, spot at 1.4125). As highlighted, GBP is still strong and the focus is at the year-to-date high of 1.4235. That said, overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to a few days of consolidation first. The positive outlook is deemed intact as long as GBP does not move below 1.4020 (no change in ‘strong support’ level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.2100 amid USD strength
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Risk-aversion amid intensifying Middle East tensions lift the safe-haven demand for the dollar. Pre-US CPI caution trading also boosts the greenback.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.4100 ahead of UK Q1 GDP
GBP/USD bears the burden of risk-aversion while snapping a three-day winning streak above 1.41 ahead of the London open. That said, the cautious sentiment ahead of the key UK Q1 GDP and the US CPI weigh on the cable.
Gold heads south on USD rebound, eyes $1810
Gold prices lose a part of the previous day gains, backed by the emergence of constructive bids against the US dollar. The rising Middle-East escalation and inflationary anxiety spooked the market participants. US CPI in focus.
Dogecoin Price stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00. Daily RSI shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April, according to the consensus forecast from the Reuters survey of economists.