- GBP/USD met with a fresh supply on Thursday and dropped back closer to the YTD low.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, recession fears underpinned the USD and exerted pressure.
- Brexit woes continued acting as a headwind for sterling and contributed to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and remained on the defensive through the early European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.1850-1.1845 region, just a few pips above its lowest level since March 2020 touched earlier this week.
The US dollar was back in demand and climbed to a fresh two-decade high amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The red-hot US consumer inflation, which accelerated to the highest level since November 1981, cemented the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Furthermore, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that everything is in play to curb rising inflationary pressures and lifted bets for a historic 100 bps Fed rate hike move in July. Apart from this, growing fears about a possible global recession turned out to be another factor that continued benefitting the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising interest rates, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China would pose challenges to global economic growth. This, along with worries that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union, overshadowed the upbeat UK macro data released on Wednesday.
The combination of the aforementioned factors exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that spot prices have been trending lower along a downward-sloping channel over the past two-and-half weeks or so. This points to a well-established short-term bearish trend.
A convincing breakthrough below the 1.1800 round-figure mark or the YTD low touched on Tuesday, will reaffirm the bearish bias and make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable. Bears might then aim to challenge the lower boundary of the descending trend channel, currently around the 1.1710-1.1700 region, which could act as a near-term base for spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1837
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2304
|Daily SMA100
|1.2674
|Daily SMA200
|1.309
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured towards parity on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured towards parity, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY leaps towards 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is heading towards 139.00, looking to refresh a 23-year high in early Europe. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price slips below $1,730 as odds of a surprise 100 bps rate hike by the Fed soar
Gold Price (XAUUSD) has recaptured its day’s low after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of $1,730.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is declining gradually after printing a high of $1,745.43 on Wednesday.
Two reasons why Shiba Inu’s SHIB price could crash lower
Shiba Inu price has been sitting on a minShiba Inu price has been sitting on a mine that could blow up in the bulls’ face if they trigger a premature rally. Investors need to be patient when trading SHIB as it could result in a whipsaw.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!