GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.3700s

- A combination of factors exerted some pressure on GBP/USD for the second straight day.
- A subdued USD price action extended some support and limited losses, at least for now.
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 1.3740-35 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the 1.3720 region and met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the second consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The EU-UK impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, along with COVID-19 jitters continued acting as a headwind for the British pound. It is worth recalling that the EU rejected the UK's demand to rewrite a deal overseeing problematic post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland.
Moreover, the COVID-19 situation in Britain has been worsening over the last few weeks amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed the UK government's decision last week to lift coronavirus restrictions in the UK.
Meanwhile, worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
That said, sliding US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, this might help limit any deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Traders might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key event risk – the FOMC monetary policy meeting. The outcome will influence the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3749
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3798
|Daily SMA50
|1.3973
|Daily SMA100
|1.3925
|Daily SMA200
|1.3714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.372
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. German IFO figures are awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 as UK optimism battles cautious market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, little changed on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
Gold flirts with $1,800 as USD weakens
Gold prices record a sudden uptick after opening below the $1,800 mark on Monday morning. The rise in the price attributed to the fall in the US dollar index from the 93.00 mark. The general risk-off mood also boosted the demand for the precious metal.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.