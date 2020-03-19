- GBP/USD extends the south-run amid coronavirus concerns.
- UK Brexit negotiator isolates himself, PM Johnson mentioned can turn the tide.
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak to unveil wage bailout.
With the hints of yet another step by the UK to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), GBP/USD drops to the fresh lows since 1985 while flashing 1.1412, currently near 1.1430, during the early Friday’s Asian session.
The pair recently witnessed fresh downside pressure following the news that the UK’s Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost is isolating himself on the symptoms of the deadly virus. Earlier, his EU counterpart Michel Barnier was informed to have the disease.
Also likely to weigh on the pair could be The Telegraph’s news the UK Chancellor is likely to leap in his fight against the pandemic. The Tory diplomat is expected to announce paying workers weekly subsidy and mark the biggest state intervention in the economy since the war.
After the initial slow response to tame the deadly virus, which was highly criticized, the British diplomats and the BOE are trying many measures to ward off the negative implications of the flue-like infection.
It should also be noted that the recent hike in the death toll in the UK pushed PM Boris Johnson to mention, via The SkyNews, "I believe a combination of the measures that we're asking the public to take and better testing, scientific progress, will enable us to get on top of it within the next 12 weeks and turn the tide."
The risk-tone turns heavy again as the S&P 500 and Dow Futures fail to carry the Wall Street gains.
Investors will now keep eyes on the coronavirus headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Buyers are less likely to enter unless witnessing sustained trading beyond 2019 lows surrounding 1.1960.
Additonal important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1431
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0180
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55%
|Today daily open
|1.1611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2723
|Daily SMA50
|1.2904
|Daily SMA100
|1.2958
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.213
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3201
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Back below 0.5750 amid fresh US dollar strength
AUD/USD extends the pullback from 0.5900 while declining to 0.5725 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. While efforts from the US Fed to shore the US dollar supplies dragged the greenback earlier, fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) updates help it regain the strength.
EUR/USD tumbles in 37-month lows and prints largest daily decline since June 2018
EUR/USD broke to fresh 2020 lows on exceptional USD demand as the spot is trading in 37-month lows. The euro recorded its worst daily decline against the dollar since June 2018. The spot is pressuring the 1.0662 support while under heavy bearish pressure below the main SMAs.
Coronavirus market turmoil explained: Dollar, stocks, gold, oil, and more
Financial markets are experiencing elevated volatility in all assets amid the spread of coronavirus, lockdowns that governments impose, and policy responses from central banks and policymakers.
Gold bottoming in the $1,460s although CTAs switch net short
Gold is looking for a bottom having dropped significantly this month from a high of $1,703 to a low of $1,451.08, trading today between a corrective range of $1,464.37 and $1,501.20/oz.
WTI consolidates a 20% gain, holds near $25.00
Crude oil prices are rising sharply on Thursday but still not enough to erase Wednesday’s losses. As of writing, WTI trades at $25.00 a barrel, up 21% for the day.