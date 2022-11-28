- GBP/USD reverses an intraday dip amid the emergence of fresh selling around the USD.
- Bets for less aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, sliding US bond yields weigh on the buck.
- China’s COVID-19 jitters could offer support to the safe-haven USD and cap the major.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.2025 region on Monday and climbs to a fresh daily peak during the early part of the European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2100 mark and remains well within the striking distance of its highest level since August 12 touched last week.
Following a modest intraday uptick, the US Dollar comes under some renewed selling pressure and is seen as a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. A dovish assessment of the November Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes released last week cemented bets for a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike in December. This is evident from a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the greenback.
The British Pound, on the other hand, continues to draw support from firming expectations that the Bank of England will continue to raise borrowing costs to combat stubbornly high inflation. This provides an additional lift to the GBP/USD pair and remains supportive. That said, a bleak outlook for the UK economy could act as a headwind for the Pound Sterling and cap its upside, at least for now.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood - amid worries about the worsening COVID-19 situation - could offer some support to the safe-haven buck and keep a lid on the GBP/USD pair. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any further appreciation.
Market participants now look to speeches by influential FOMC members - St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and New York Fed President John Williams. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The focus, however, will be on this week's important US macro releases scheduled at the beginning of a new month.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2108
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1706
|Daily SMA50
|1.1417
|Daily SMA100
|1.1644
|Daily SMA200
|1.2185
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2128
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2058
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2085
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0400 despite China-led risk aversion
EUR/USD is attempting a tepid recovery above 1.0400 in early Europe. Risk aversion remains the main underlying theme amid China's covid protests, lifting the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. ECB Lagarde's testimony is on tap.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2100 as US Dollar wilts
GBP/USD is back on the bids above 1.2100 in European trading this Monday. The US Dollar surrenders gains amid increases expectations of smaller Fed rate hikes. The pair capitalizes on stimulus hopes despite fears of major strikes in the UK and covid protests in China.
Gold reclaims $1,750 as USD Index struggles to extend gains, US ADP eyed
Gold price has reclaimed $1,750.00 as the USD Index has failed to extend its recovery despite the risk-off mood. Gold price is expected to remain on the sidelines ahead of Federal Reserve chair Powell’s speech and US ADP data.
Bitcoin price tanks as covid protests erupt in China, pushing investors into risk-off mode
Bitcoin price saw a sudden sell-off on November 28 after a consolidative weekend. This bearish outlook comes as major protests erupt in China due to covid restrictions. Investors seem to be heading into a risk-off mode.
All eyes on US inflation this week
It’s all about inflation this week, US inflation specifically. In order to see the significance of Thursday’s PCE print we need to see the context of the US inflation story.