GBP/USD refreshes annual high at 1.2830 as BoE prepares for further policy-tightening

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • GBP/USD has printed a fresh annual high at 1.2830 as BoE policymakers are gearing up for a fresh rate hike.
  • Investors should understand that the Fed has skipped an interest rate hike for now and the policy-tightening spell is not concluded yet.
  • The Pound Sterling is on the seventh cloud as discussions about a pause in the rate-hike regime by the BoE are far from over.

The GBP/USD pair has printed a fresh annual high at 1.2830 in the early American session. The Cable has shown resilience as the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates further to sharpen its quantitative tools in the battle against United Kingdom’s stubborn inflation.

S&P500 futures have extended their upside move despite fears of a recession in the United States but have not eased even after a neutral interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The overall upbeat market mood is the outcome of a subdued appeal for the US Dollar Index (DXY).

Investors are showing back to the USD Index due to a relief rally inspired by a pause in the rate-hiking spell by the Fed. The investing community should understand that the Fed has skipped an interest rate hike for now and the policy-tightening spell is not concluded yet. Headline US inflation is twice the required inflation rate and core inflation is showing enormous persistence, which would keep the requirement of more interest rate hikes steady.

Meanwhile, the USD Index has attempted a recovery move after dropping to near 102.00 ahead of the United States Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index data.

The Pound Sterling is on the seventh cloud as discussions about a pause in the rate-hike regime by the BoE are far from over. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is confident that inflation will soften but required time is expected to remain high as inflationary pressures are near 9% due to labor shortages and 45-year high food inflation.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the BoE looks set to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 15-year high of 4.75% on June 22, its 13th straight rate rise as it fights unexpectedly sticky inflation that risks making it a global outlier. It further added investors this week expect that the UK central bank might hike rates as high as 6% this year

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2813
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.2784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2476
Daily SMA50 1.2484
Daily SMA100 1.2319
Daily SMA200 1.2039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2786
Previous Daily Low 1.263
Previous Weekly High 1.259
Previous Weekly Low 1.2369
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.268
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2577
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2524
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2836
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2889
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2993

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

