GBP/USD recovery fades below 1.2650 despite unimpressive UK GDP, Fed inflation eyed

- GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, extends bounce off fortnight low while snapping two-day downtrend.
- Final reading of UK Q1 GDP confirms 0.1% QoQ, 0.2% YoY figures.
- Hawkish Fed statements jostle with mixed BoE talks to keep Cable bears hopeful.
- US Dollar pares weekly gains ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge amid cautious optimism.
GBP/USD reverses from intraday high while paring the first daily gains in three around 1.2620 amid early Friday morning in London. In doing so, the Pound Sterling fails to justify the unimpressive UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data while portraying the cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation clues.
Final readings of the UK’s first quarter (Q1) 2023 GDP matches 0.1% QoQ and 0.2% YoY forecasts, per the latest readings.
Earlier in the day, Lloyds Banking Group Plc came out with the upbeat details of the UK business confidence survey as the sentiment index rose to a 13-month high in June. “Lloyds’ Business Barometer showed optimism increasing 9 percentage points to 37%, rebounding from a dip in May. Executives said they were more confident about their own trading prospects and the wider,” said Bloomberg.
On the same line, a jump in the UK’s car production also puts a floor under the GBP/USD price. “The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Friday a total of 79,046 cars rolled out of factory gates in the UK last month, an increase of nearly 27% year-over-year. That is still 31.9% lower than the 2019 output levels,” reported Reuters.
Late on Thursday, Bank of England´s monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro crossed wires via Reuters while saying, “The more BoE hikes now, the sooner and faster the BoE will later need to cut rates.” Her comments were in contrast with the hawkish Fed talks and dragged the Pound sterling towards refreshing the multi-day low.
That said, Fed Chair Jerome Powell advocated for two more rate hikes in 2023 while Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic flashed mixed signals but stayed hawkish overall.
Apart from the comparatively more hawkish Fed talks, the upbeat US data also raise doubts about the GBP/USD pair’s latest run-up. That said, the final readings of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, mostly known as the Real GDP, grew at the 2.0% rate for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 versus the 1.3% initial estimation. Further, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims slumped to 239K for the week ended on June 23 compared to 265K expected and revised prior. However, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price for Q1 2023 eased to 4.1% QoQ from 4.2% expected and prior whereas the Pending Home Sales slumped to -2.7% MoM for May compared to 0.2% expected and -0.4% prior (revised).
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the UK data, the GBP/USD pair traders await the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for May, also known as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge. That said, the key inflation gauge is likely to remain static at 0.4% MoM and 4.7% YoY, which in turn may allow the Fed to keep its hawkish bias and recall the GBP/USD bears.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest corrective bounce, the GBP/USD pair’s the midweek’s downside break of the key horizontal support, now resistance around 1.2670-90, as well as the bearish MACD signals, keeps the sellers hopeful unless the quote jumps back beyond 1.2690 and cross the 1.2700 threshold.
Hence, the GBP/USD pair is likely to grind lower and suggests a battle with the ascending support line from March 08, around 1.2565, to be imminent.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.263
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2544
|Daily SMA100
|1.2373
|Daily SMA200
|1.2103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2667
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2591
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2845
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.