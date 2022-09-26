- GBP/USD stages a goodish intraday bounce from an all-time low touched earlier this Monday.
- Speculations for BoE intervention offer support to sterling and prompt intraday short-covering.
- A modest USD profit-taking slide from a fresh two-decade high contributes to the momentum.
- A combination of factors should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair, at least for now.
The GBP/USD pair manages to recover a major part of its early lost ground to an all-time low and moves back to the 1.0700 mark during the first half of the European session. The attempted recovery, however, lacks follow-through buying and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Speculations that the Bank of England will have to step in to stabilise the domestic currency helped the British pound to stall its free-fall following the new UK government's mini-budget on Friday. This, in turn, is leadsing to an intraday US dollar profit-taking slide from a fresh two-decade high, which further contributes to the GBP/USD pair's intraday recovery of over 400 pips from the 1.0330 area.
That said, a more hawkish stance adopted by the Fed, along with a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent risk-off mood, should help limit any meaningful USD corrective slide. In fact, the Fed last week delivered another supersized rate hike and signalled that it will likely undertake more aggressive increases at its upcoming meetings to combat stubbornly high inflation.
This, in turn, pushes the yield on the rate-sensitive 2-year US government bond to a 15-year peak and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in 11 years. Meanwhile, the rapidly rising borrowing costs, along with the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have been fueling concerns about a deeper global economic downturn and weighing on investors' sentiment.
The anti-risk flow is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which could lend some support to the safe-haven greenback. Furthermore, the lack of confidence in the government’s ability to manage the ballooning debt might continue to act as a headwind for sterling. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0708
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0152
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|1.086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1475
|Daily SMA50
|1.1808
|Daily SMA100
|1.2045
|Daily SMA200
|1.2654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.084
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1006
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1577
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9700 following earlier slump
EUR/USD has managed to erase its daily losses and turned flat on the day slightly below 0.9700 in the European morning. Disappointing IFO sentiment data from Germany had little to no impact on the shared currency as investors keep a close eye on central bank speakers.
GBP/USD rebounds from all-time lows, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD has recovered toward 1.0800 from the all-time low it touched below 1.0400 earlier in the day. GBP bears move to sidelines amid market speculations that the Bank of England could consider an emergency rate hike to stop the currency's depreciation.
Gold gains traction, trades above $1,640 Premium
After having dropped to its weakest level in over two years below $1,630 during the Asian trading hours, gold staged a rebound and advanced beyond $1,640. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.