- The GBP/USD is rising some 0.33% on Monday, snapping three consecutive days of losses.
- Headwinds for the GBP/USD: a dampened market mood and higher US Treasury yields.
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: Still downward biased but could shift to neutral-downwards.
The British pound recovered some ground despite a risk-off environment in the financial markets, while the DXY reached a 20-year high around 104.187 as market players flew towards safe-haven peers. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2373.
Risk sentiment and elevated US Treasury yields boost the greenback
Global equities are trading on the backfoot while rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. The sentiment dampened courtesy of China’s slowest exports report in almost two years, a consequence of the Covid-19 zero-tolerance restrictions. The GBP/USD traded at a new YTD low at 1.2260 but bounced off those levels and pushed above the 1.2300 figure, towards current levels. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of its rivals, gains 0.49%, currently at 103.706.
Higher US Treasury yields reaffirm the market's conviction that the Fed would bring inflation to its target and have priced at least 200-bps rate hikes by 2022. Additionally, the US docket would feature Retail Sales, inflation figures, and consumer sentiment later in the week, which could shed some light on Q2 after Q1 GDP contracted to 1.4%.
Some Fed speakers added downward pressure to the major. Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic expressed that the Fed might go for two, “maybe three” half-point hikes, and then the Fed would assess the economy.
On the UK side, the Bank of England Michael Saunders, one of the three 50-bps dissenters, emphasized his preference to move relatively quickly, and some further tightening may be. However, he added that he might not vote for a half move in the next meetings.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD remains downward biased, but Monday’s price action might be a prelude to a lateral move before resuming the downtrend or shifting upwards. It is worth noting that the MACD’s histogram prints a positive divergence compared to lower lows in the major’s price action, which means that the GBP/USD might record another leg-up before recording lower price levels.
Upwards, the GBP/USD first resistance would be 1.2400. Break above would expose July 2020 cycle low at 1.2479, followed by the 1.2500 figure. On the other hand, the GBP/USD first support would be the 1.2300 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the YTD low at 1.2260, followed by May 2020 cycle low at 1.2075.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2373
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2773
|Daily SMA50
|1.3003
|Daily SMA100
|1.3262
|Daily SMA200
|1.3437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2276
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2276
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2234
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes its advance and approaches 1.0600
EUR/USD is back up as the dollar recedes alongside government bond yields. Financial markets are all about risk´s perception and inflation. Wall Street pared its decline and aims to trim sharp losses, as yields are sharply down from early highs.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2300, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has lost its traction following a rebound to the 1.2400 area. The dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market environment in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Unbeatable dollar set to keep appreciating
Gold Price is down at the beginning of the week as risk aversion maintained the greenback on the winning path. The American currency appreciated ever since the day started amid a dismal market mood.
Shiba Inu price readies to rebound toward $0.000022
SHIB price is set to break its five-day losing streak as the US dollar is set to touch bottom and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points to the end of the downturn.
NIO downtrend continues, about to test year-to-date lows
NIO has opened the trading week the same way it finished the last one, by bears dominating price action and sinking the stock a bit lower down.