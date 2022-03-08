GBP/USD rebounds from sub-1.3100 levels, lowest since Nov. 2020 amid modest USD pullback

- GBP/USD showed some resilience below the 1.3100 mark and staged a goodish intraday bounce.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment prompted profit-taking around the USD and extended support.
- The worsening situation in Ukraine should act as a tailwind for the USD and cap gains for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to sub-1.3100 levels, or the lowest since November 2020 and climbed back closer to the daily high in the last hour. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3125 region, up nearly 0.20% for the day.
A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a goodish rebound in the equity markets - prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair and behind a sudden spike over the past hour or so. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) would go ahead with hiking rates at its March meeting further benefitted the British pound and remained supportive.
That said, any meaningful positive move still seems elusive amid a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. In fact, Russian jets continued to drop bombs near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the third round of ceasefire talks ended without much progress. Apart from this, fears of a major inflationary shock for the global economy should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and continue underpinning the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
Against the backdrop of worries about the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the recent monster gains in commodity prices have raised the risk of stagflation. This, in turn, triggered a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which supports prospects for the emergence of fresh USD buying at lower levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further gains around the GBP/USD pair.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the focus will remain glued to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3125
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3471
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
