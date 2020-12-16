GBP/USD rallies to the highest level since May 2018, around mid-1.3500s

- GBP/USD gained some strong follow-through traction amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal.
- Hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus continued weighing on the USD and remained supportive.
- Investors now look forward to the US retail sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC decision.
The GBP/USD pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and climbed to the highest level since May 2018, around mid-1.3500s in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to prolong this week's bullish momentum and gain some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The British pound remained well supported by optimism over the possibility of a post-Brexit trade deal, which, along with sustained US dollar selling bias remained supportive.
An EU official was reported saying on Wednesday that fisheries remained the main problem in trade talks and that the EU has rejected Britain's offer of phased access to UK waters for the next three years. Separately, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that sometimes it feels like that they may not reach a solution on fisheries.
von der Leyen further added that she saw clear progress in the trade talks with the UK and there is now a path to a Brexit agreement. This implied that negotiators have moved forward on other two sticking points of the level playing field and also governance. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the sterling.
On the other hand, the US dollar dropped to fresh two-and-half-year lows amid firming expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus measures. Apart from this, the prevalent upbeat market mood – amid positive news on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts – and a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further undermined the greenback's safe-haven demand.
Meanwhile, the intraday positive move pushed the GBP/USD pair back above the key 1.3500 psychological mark. This could also be cited as another factor that prompted some technical buying and contributed to the ongoing bullish momentum. With technical indicators still far from being in the overbought territory, the pair seems poised to appreciate further.
On the economic data front, the release of the US monthly Retail Sales data will be looked upon for some respite for the USD bulls. The key focus, however, will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy update and developments surrounding the Brexit saga, which will play a dominant role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1.345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.335
|Daily SMA50
|1.3169
|Daily SMA100
|1.3102
|Daily SMA200
|1.2756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3453
|Previous Daily Low
|1.328
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3346
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.