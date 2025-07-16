US PPI slows to 2.3% YoY, reigniting July Fed cut speculation.

Trump reportedly considers removing Fed Chair Powell, adding to market volatility.

UK CPI jumps to 3.6% YoY, the highest since January 2024, reducing BoE cut odds.

The GBP/USD pair reverses its course and rallies as the latest US Producer Price Index (PPI) data reignites hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), while headlines suggest that US President Donald Trump may consider firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell. At the same time, inflation on the consumer side in the UK surprised investors, exceeding forecasts. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3454, up by 0.55%.

Cable jumps to 1.3454 amid weaker US factory prices and speculation that Trump may fire Fed Powell

The Producer Price Index in the US showed that factory prices remained unchanged in June, while PPI dipped from 2.6% to 2.3% YoY, below forecasts of 2.5%. The underlying prices edged lower, from 3% to 2.6%, which is below estimates of 2.7%.

Sources cited by Reuters revealed that “The inflation threat is alive and very real, and if this does not put a Fed rate cut in July out of the question, then nothing will.” At the upcoming meeting, the Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged at the 4.25%-4.50% range, with odds standing at 96.9%.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump reportedly questioned Republican lawmakers about whether he should fire the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as revealed by CBS, citing sources.

Bloomberg revealed that Trump is likely to fire Fed Chair Powell soon, according to White House sources.

Across the pond, UK’s inflation recorded its highest print since January 2024, as CPI hit 3.6% YoY, dampening expectations for rate cuts by the Bank of England. The consensus expected a rise to 3.4%. Furthermore, core CPI is also up, by 3.7% YoY, up from estimates and May’s 3.5%.

Although the data should put rate cuts to bed, investors had already priced in an 80% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in August.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD remains upward biased, found support at the June 23 low of 1.3369, with sellers unable to decisively push prices below to test the 1.3350 mark. Bullish momentum is picking up on Trump’s remarks, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

If GBP/USD stays above 1.3400, expect a test of the 50-day SMA at 1.3495 in the near term. Further resistance lies overhead at 1.3500 and the 20-day SMA at 1.3581. On the flip side, if the pair tumbles below 1.3350, expect a test of the 100-day SMA at 1.3270.