GBP/USD pulls back from one-week high amid Brexit/coronavirus pessimism

- GBP/USD fails to hold onto the previous day’s run-up.
- Spearing coronavirus in Europe and the uncertainty surrounding the UK-EU Brexit talks keep the pair under pressure.
- A light economic calendar keeps markets focused on qualitative catalysts.
GBP/USD declines to 1.2987 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. In doing so, the clouds over Brexit and coronavirus are keeping the cable under pressure.
Following the European Union’s (EU) 46-page mandate of post-Brexit trade talks with the UK, the British ministers are also ready to flaunt their moves on the key demand that will be put forward the next week. However, the final wording from Britain will be out on Thursday.
In its mandate, the EU keeps the tough standards on the regulations and trade rules while also turning down the UK PM Boris Johnson’s Canada-style trade deal.
On the other hand, the UK’s list of agenda is likely to be more concentrated around the free-Britain and could keep stretching the Brexit negotiation period beyond the predetermined December 31, 2020.
In addition to the Brexit pessimism, the coronavirus fears have also weighed on the Cable due to the fast-spreading of the deadly virus inside the bloc. To protect against the same, the UK Governments stands ready to close down the school and ban travel while also protecting people.
Additionally, a landmark review by Professor Michael Marmot, cited by the Independent, mentions that the life expectancy has fallen for the poorest women in England. The report also found an increase in health inequality in England linked to rising poverty, education cuts and insecure zero-hours contracts. This has put additional pressure on the UK PM Johnson while he is busy preparing for the Brexit.
Even so, the market’s risk-tone pulls back with the US 10-year treasury yields and the S&P 500 Futures recovering the latest losses.
Technical Analysis
50-day SMA near 1.3030 acts as the immediate resistance ahead of the two-week top near 1.3070 and the monthly high around 1.3200. On the downside, sellers will look for entry below 1.2960 to aim for the sub-1.2900 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Low volatility environment has ended, put demand weakens
EUR/USD's volatility gauge hits the highest level since October. Demand for put options or bearish bets has weakened sharply in the last seven days. Focus today is on the action in the US treasury yields.
GBP/USD pulls back from one-week high amid Brexit/coronavirus pessimism
GBP/USD fails to hold onto the previous day’s run-up. The pair declines to 1.2987 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. In doing so, the clouds over Brexit and coronavirus are keeping the cable under pressure.
US 10-year yield recovers from record low
The yield on the US 10-year treasury note has recovered from lifetime lows reached Tuesday, possibly tracking the uptick in the US equity index futures. The benchmark yield hit a record low of 1.32% on Tuesday.
Gold: Trapped in a falling channel on 1H chart
Gold is flashing green in Asia, but the bias remains bearish with prices still trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. While the recovery from the overnight low of $1,625 is encouraging, the metal is yet to challenge the falling channel resistance at $1,647.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.