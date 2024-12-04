- GBP/USD sees limited movement, fluctuating between 1.2630 and 1.2700 despite breaching the upper boundary briefly.
- Market awaits US Nonfarm Payrolls report, keeping GBP/USD in a consolidation phase with a neutral RSI.
- Potential downside risk if the pair falls below 1.2650, with subsequent supports at 1.2600 and 1.2506.
The GBP/USD fluctuated between gains/loses, trapped at around the 1.2630-1.2700 range for the third consecutive day. Despite cracking 1.2700, buyers remain unable to drive prices higher amid dovish remarks by Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD downtrend paused as the pair printed a leg-up towards 1.2749 before dropping below 1.2700. Momentum shows that neither buyers nor sellers are in charge, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turning flat at around neutral levels.
This and the GBP/USD consolidation suggest the pair will remain subdued ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
If GBP/USD falls below 1.2650, the next support would be 1.2600. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the November 26 low of 1.2506, followed by the November 22 low of 1.2486, ahead of the YTD low of 1.2299.
Conversely, if GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700, look for a test of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2818.
GBP/USD Price Chart – Daily
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|-0.00%
|0.94%
|-0.00%
|1.12%
|0.69%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|0.82%
|-0.07%
|1.00%
|0.57%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.96%
|0.00%
|1.12%
|0.68%
|0.03%
|JPY
|-0.94%
|-0.82%
|-0.96%
|-0.94%
|0.17%
|-0.27%
|-0.91%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.07%
|-0.00%
|0.94%
|1.12%
|0.68%
|0.03%
|AUD
|-1.12%
|-1.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.17%
|-1.12%
|-0.43%
|-1.07%
|NZD
|-0.69%
|-0.57%
|-0.68%
|0.27%
|-0.68%
|0.43%
|-0.65%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|0.91%
|-0.03%
|1.07%
|0.65%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0500 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data hurt the USD and help the pair keep its footing. Fed Chairman Powell will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2700 after US data
Following a pullback, GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as the US Dollar loses strength following the disappointing data releases. Markets eagerly await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold advances to $2,650 area as US yields edge lower
Following a consolidation phase near $2,640, Gold gains traction and rises to the $2,650 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes lower after weak macroeconomic data releases from the US, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
UnitedHealth unit CEO murdered early Wednesday in Manhattan Premium
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan Wednesday morning. Thompson was shot by a masked gunman as he was in the city for an investor meeting.
Four out of G10
In most cases, the G10 central bank stories for December are starting to converge on a single outcome. Here is the state of play: Fed: My interpretation of Waller’s speech this week is that his prior probability for a December cut was around 75% before the data.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.