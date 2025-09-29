GBP/USD Price Forecast: Rises to near 1.3450, eyes nine-day EMA barrier

- GBP/USD may find its initial support at the monthly low at 1.3333.
- The 14-day RSI remains below 50, supporting the ongoing bearish bias.
- The primary barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.3463.
GBP/USD gains ground for the second consecutive session, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Monday. The short-term price momentum is weaker as the daily chart’s technical analysis shows that the pair remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, indicating a bearish bias is active.
The GBP/USD pair is testing its primary support at the monthly low at 1.3333, recorded on September 3. A break below this level would strengthen the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the five-month low of 1.3141, which was reached on May 12.
On the upside, the GBP/USD pair may target the initial barrier at the nine-day EMA of 1.3463, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3482.
A break above the 50-day EMA would improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to explore the region around the two-month high of 1.3726, reached on September 17, followed by the 1.3788, the highest since October 2021, which was recorded on July 1.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.20%
|-0.32%
|-0.40%
|-0.10%
|-0.30%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.20%
|-0.13%
|-0.38%
|0.09%
|-0.10%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.32%
|0.13%
|-0.14%
|0.23%
|-0.03%
|0.29%
|0.14%
|JPY
|0.40%
|0.38%
|0.14%
|0.36%
|0.15%
|0.26%
|0.29%
|CAD
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.23%
|-0.36%
|-0.17%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|0.30%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|-0.15%
|0.17%
|0.26%
|0.11%
|NZD
|0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.29%
|-0.26%
|-0.06%
|-0.26%
|0.00%
|CHF
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
|-0.29%
|0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold clinches fresh record highs above $3,800
Gold resumes its uptrend and refreshes record highs above $3,800 in early Europe on Monday. Concerns about a US government shutdown and market talks on fresh tariffs weigh on the US Dollar amid looming Fed rate cut bets, underpinning Gold. Fedspeak and US data remain in focus.
EUR/USD gains above 1.1700 due to rising Fed rate cut bets
EUR/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.1720 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar weakens after the US August inflation report boosted the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will likely deliver another interest rate cut in October.
GBP/USD gains ground above 1.3400 as US PCE inflation data support Fed rate cut bets
The GBP/USD pair edges higher to near 1.3415 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US August inflation report reinforced market expectations that the US Federal Reserve will likely proceed with another interest rate cut in October.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple recover as the key support level holds
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines. While BTC struggles to regain momentum near $112,000, ETH and XRP are finding their footing, which could pave the way for short-term recoveries.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.