GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bullish outlook prevails above 1.3600, UK GDP data looms

The GBP/USD pair gains ground near 1.3635, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Thursday. The preliminary reading of UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) will be closely watched later on Thursday. The UK economy is estimated to grow 0.2% QoQ in Q4, versus 0.1% in Q1. In case of a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could boost the Cable against the US Dollar (USD).

On the other hand, traders trimmed bets for a March Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut after the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. This, in turn, might cap the upside for the major pair. The US NFP rose by 130,000 in January, better than the estimates of 70,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.3% in January from 4.4% in December, below the market consensus of 4.4%.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, GBP/USD remains above the rising 100‑EMA at 1.3447, sustaining a bullish bias. The average continues to firm, reinforcing demand on dips. RSI at 53.6 turns higher and holds above 50, confirming improving momentum. The Bollinger midline at 1.3618 underpins the pullback, while the February 11 high of 1.3713 caps near-term advances. The additional upside filter to watch is the upper band at 1.3873.

Bollinger Bands have widened and price hovers just above the middle line, indicating building upside pressure under expanding volatility. Continuation toward the band top could follow if buyers maintain control, while a daily close beneath the lower band would dent the structure and invite additional downside.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)