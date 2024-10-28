- GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3000, with RSI indicating a slight upward shift but lacking the strength to break recent peaks.
- A GBP/USD breakout above 1.3000 could target resistance at 1.3076 and 1.3102, followed by the 50-day SMA at 1.3140.
- Key support levels lie at the 100-day SMA at 1.2969 and last week’s low of 1.2906, with further downside to the 200-day SMA at 1.2803.
The Pound Sterling recovered some ground against the US Dollar, though it failed for the second consecutive trading day to reach 1.3000. This exacerbated a pullback toward the current exchange rate, as the GBP/USD trades at 1.2981, slightly above 0.20% of its opening price.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD consolidates at around the bottom trendline of an ascending channel, shy of cracking 1.3000. Momentum has shifted slightly upwards, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slope pointing up. However, the RSI remains below the latest peak, which, once cleared, would mean that buyers are moving in.
If GBP/USD clears 1.3000, the next resistance would be the October 18 peak at 1.3076 before challenging the October 15 daily high at 1.3102. Once surpassed, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) would be up at 1.3140.
On the other hand, sellers need to clear the 100-day SMA at 1.2969 before challenging last week’s lowest point at 1.2906. On further weakness, bears could drive the GBP/USD to test the 200-day SMA at 1.2803.
GBP/USD Price Chart – Daily
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|-0.20%
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.28%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|0.42%
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.20%
|-0.12%
|0.72%
|0.27%
|0.35%
|0.10%
|0.08%
|JPY
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|-0.72%
|0.26%
|-0.39%
|-0.69%
|-0.62%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.28%
|-0.27%
|-0.26%
|0.00%
|-0.21%
|-0.32%
|AUD
|-0.12%
|-0.42%
|-0.35%
|0.39%
|-0.01%
|-0.31%
|-0.45%
|NZD
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|0.69%
|0.21%
|0.31%
|-0.21%
|CHF
|0.28%
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.62%
|0.32%
|0.45%
|0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
