GBP/USD Price Forecast: Battles key 1.3210 resistance on the road to recovery

- GBP/USD is on a gradual recovery mode, as the US Dollar resumes the downside.
- The focus now shifts to the US Q2 GDP data for fresh trading impetus in GBP/USD.
- The Pound Sterling looks bullish against the US Dollar on the four-hour chart.
GBP/USD is making a headway back toward the 29-month high set on Tuesday at 1.3266. The pair is helped by a renewed selling seen in the US Dollar even as risk-off flows dominate, in the aftermath of the disappointing guidance shared by the American AI titan, Nvidia.
The divergent monetary policy outlooks between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) also remain in favor of the GBP/USD uptrend.
However, the further upside in the pair remains at the mercy of the upcoming second estimate of the US Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the acceptance above the 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart.
The 21-day SMA aligns at 1.3210, where it now wavers. Recapturing the latter is necessary on a four-hourly candlestick closing basis to take on the 1.3250 psychological level.
Fresh buyers will likely emerge above that level, calling for the test of the two-year high of 1.3266 en route to the 1.3300 round figure.
Conversely, a failure to gain a strong foothold above the 21-SMA, sellers will jump back into the game, dragging GBP/USD back toward the 50-SMA at 1.3120.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, points north near 60, suggesting that the recovery mode could extend.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|-0.79%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.64%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|-0.61%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|-0.24%
|-0.27%
|-0.23%
|-0.39%
|-0.91%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|0.15%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.23%
|-0.13%
|-0.64%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.29%
|0.15%
|0.12%
|0.39%
|0.13%
|-0.48%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.79%
|0.64%
|0.61%
|0.91%
|0.64%
|0.48%
|0.59%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|0.30%
|0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.59%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces-off key support near 1.1110 ahead of German/US data
EUR/USD is back in the green zone early Thursday, reversing a part of Wednesday’s steep sell-off. The further upside, however, appears elusive if risk aversion gathers steam and revives the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
GBP/USD battles key 1.3210 resistance on the road to recovery
GBP/USD is making a headway back toward the 29-month high set on Tuesday at 1.3266. The pair is helped by a renewed selling seen in the US Dollar even as risk-off flows dominate, in the aftermath of the disappointing guidance shared by the American AI titan, Nvidia.
Gold: $2,530 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD buyers
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery while holding within this week’s familiar range, having regained $2,500 early Thursday. Gold price capitalizes on broad risk aversion, as traders now shift their focus to the second estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product and Pending Home Sales data due later this Thursday.
WazirX files for moratorium application in Singapore Court
WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, announced that a moratorium had been filed in Singapore’s High Court under the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution act to address users’ crypto balances.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.