GBP/USD Price Analysis: Turns vulnerable below a short-term ascending trend-line support

  • GBP/USD remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Monday.
  • Repeated failures near the 1.3700 level constituted the formation of a bearish multiple-tops.
  • A subsequent fall below an ascending trend-line might have set the stage for a further decline.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday and retreated further from multi-year tops, around the 1.3700-1.3710 region set last week. Repeated failures near the mentioned supply zone constituted the formation of a bearish multiple-top pattern on short-term charts.

Meanwhile, the retracement slide extended through the mid-European session and dragged the GBP/USD pair to multi-day lows, around the 1.3520 region. This marks a bearish break below a near one-month-old ascending trend-line support and might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

The bearish outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive momentum – are yet to confirm the bearish bias and thus, warrant some caution for aggressive traders.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.3710 positive move before placing fresh bearish bets. A subsequent fall below the key 1.3500 psychological mark will reaffirm the negative set-up and drag the GBP/USD pair to 50% Fibo. level, around mid-1.3400s.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint might now be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair near the 23.6% Fibo. level, or levels just ahead of the 1.3600 mark. However, a sustained strength beyond will negate the negative outlook.

GBP/USD

Today last price 1.3544
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.3584
 
Daily SMA20 1.3567
Daily SMA50 1.3426
Daily SMA100 1.3204
Daily SMA200 1.2914
 
Previous Daily High 1.3698
Previous Daily Low 1.3572
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3621
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.365
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3492
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3744
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.379

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

