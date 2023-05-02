GBP/USD Price Analysis: To remain inside the woods till the release of Fed’s interest rate policy

- GBP/USD is displaying a sideways auction as the focus has shifted to Fed policy.
- The BoE policymakers are preparing for a 12th consecutive interest rate hike to tame double-digit UK inflation.
- The current variation of the Rising Channel lacks strength and is signaling a loss in the upside momentum.
The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a sideways performance after around 1.2470 after a recovery move from 1.2440 in the early Toyo session. The Cable has defended its crucial support of 1.2440 for now, however, uncertainty will remain ahead of the interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
S&P500 futures have added more losses in early Asia after an extremely bearish Tuesday as concerns over a delay in the United States debt ceiling and deepening fears of a recession ahead of the Fed policy have dented the confidence of investors.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is consolidating below 102.00 after a healthy correction from 102.30 as an extension in the debt ceiling would impact the long-term outlook of the US economy.
On the Pound Sterling front, Bank of England (BoE) policymakers are preparing for a 12th consecutive interest rate hike to tame double-digit United Kingdom inflation.
GBP/USD is auctioning in a Rising Channel chart pattern on a two-hour scale. The current variation of the Rising Channel lacks strength and is signaling a loss in the upside momentum. The upper portion of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from April 04 high at 1.2525 while the lower portion is placed from April 03 low at 1.2275.
The Cable is below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2488, indicating that US Dollar bulls have an upper hand.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, signaling an action only after the Fed’s monetary policy.
A decisive move above April 14 high at 1.2546 will drive the asset towards a fresh 10-month high at 1.2597, which is 08 June 2022 high. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to May 27 high at 1.2667.
On the flip side, a slippage below April 10 low at 1.2345 will expose the asset to March 30 low at 1.2294 followed by March 27 low at 1.2219.
GBP/USD two-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2472
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2455
|Daily SMA50
|1.226
|Daily SMA100
|1.2214
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2571
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
