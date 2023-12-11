GBP/USD Price Analysis: The key contention level is seen at 1.2500

The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure below the mid-1.2500s during the early European session on Monday. Investors are in a cautious mood ahead of the key events in the US and UK this week . The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision on Wednesday and the Bank of England (BoE) rate decision on Thursday will be in the spotlight this week and could trigger volatility in the market. The major pair currently trades near 1.2539, losing 0.07% on the day. From a technical perspective, GBP/USD maintains a bearish outlook as the pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the four-hour chart. The prevailing bearish sentiment appears in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains below 50, indicating the path of least resistance is to the downside. The lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.2530 acts as an initial level for GBP/USD. The key contention level to watch is a psychological round mark and a low of December 8 at 1.2500. Any follow-through selling will see a drop to a low of November 22 at 1.2450. Finally, the additional downside filter is a low of November 17 at 1.2374. On the upside, the immediate resistance level will emerge at the 50-hour EMA at 1.2590. The next hurdle is seen at the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.2608. A break above the latter will see a rally to a high of December 5 at 1.2652, en route to a high of December 4 at 1.2712.

