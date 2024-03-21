GBP/USD Price Analysis: The immediate upside barrier is seen at the 1.2800 mark, BoE rate decision looms

The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground below the 1.2800 psychological barrier during the early European session on Thursday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision provides some support to the major pair. GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2790, up 0.04% on the day. The US Fed held the rate steady at 5.25–5.50% at its March meeting on Wednesday, with the median dot plot for 2024 unchanged from the 75 basis points (bps) of cuts reported in the December projections. Investors will closely watch the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday, with no change in rate expected. According to the four-hour chart , GBP/USD resumes its upside as the major pair bounces above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies above the 50 midlines, supporting the buyers for the time being. The immediate upside barrier for the major pair is seen near the confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and a psychological level of 1.2800. A decisive break above the latter will see a rally to a high of March 14 at 1.2823, en route to a high of March 11 at 1.2862, and finally the 1.2900 round mark. On the other hand, the initial support level is located at the 100-period EMA at 1.2735. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of March 20 at 1.2684. Any follow-through selling will see a drop to the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.2668.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.