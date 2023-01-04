- GBP/USD has turned sideways around 1.2000 as investors await US ISM PMI data for fresh cues.
- The Cable has comfortably established below the 200-EMA at 1.2024.
- Value-buying persist in the Cable as RSI (14) managed to recover firmly after dropping inside the bearish range.
The GBP/USD pair is attempting to surpass the psychological resistance of 1.2000 in the Asian session. The Cable is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a range of 1.1960-1.2000 as investors are awaiting the release of United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying rangebound moves around 104.20. S&P500 futures are displaying marginal gains after a sell-off on Tuesday. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped further to 3.73%.
Earlier, the Cable delivered a breaking of the consolidation formed in a range of 1.2000-1.2123 formed on a four-hour scale. The pair is attempting to regain an auction profile above the psychological resistance of 1.2000.
The major has comfortably established below the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2024, which indicates that the long-term trend is bearish now. Also, the 50-EMA at 1.2054 is acting as a major barricade for the Pound Sterling.
It is worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) managed to rebound firmly after dropping inside the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the context of value-buying is still present.
For a downside move, the Cable needs to break down the round-level support at 1.1900 forcefully, which will drag the major toward November 11 high at 1.1855. A slippage below the latter will expose Cable to November 21 low of around 1.1778.
Alternatively, a surprise break above Friday’s high at 1.2100 will drive the Cable toward December 21 high at 1.2147 followed by December 21 high around 1.2200.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1973
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2143
|Daily SMA50
|1.1932
|Daily SMA100
|1.1666
|Daily SMA200
|1.2035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2085
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surges past 0.6750, recovery extends ahead of US events
AUD/USD is extending the recovery above 0.6750 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The US Treasury yields sell-off is weighing negatively on the US Dollar while boosting the Aussie. The upbeat mood is also boding well for the pair ahead of the US ISM PMI and Fed Minutes.
USD/JPY drops back below 131.00 ahead of US ISM, Fed Minutes
USD/JPY is on the defensive below the 131.00 level, in what seems to be another volatile Asian trading session so far this Wednesday. The return of Japanese traders to their desks after a long New Year holiday combined with negative Japan indices and US Treasury yields add to the downside pressure on the pair.
Gold eyes $1,850 and $1,855 as next upside targets
Gold price is seeing fresh demand, aiming to recapture the key $1,850 level amid a positive shift in the market’s perception of risk. Investors look past Wall Street’s negative performance, as they await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the Fed December meeting Minutes for fresh trading incentives.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price prediction: January 2021 lows might be closer than you think
Hedera Hashgraph price has been on a consistent decline since even before the FTX collapse impacted the crypto market. However, unlike many of the major altcoins, HBAR has been unsuccessful in recovering any of its recent losses, noting another significant dip over the last few days.
Could FOMC minutes shift Fed tone?
The Fed has raised rates 7 times in a row, and the consensus among analysts is that it will do so again at the end of the month. At the moment, the majority of economics expect a 25bps hike, which would continue the "leveling off" trend from the Fed.