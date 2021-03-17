GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 100-hour SMA

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on the intraday positive move beyond 100-hour SMA.
- Neutral technical set-up warrants caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Tuesday and built on the previous day's solid bounce from the vicinity of the 1.3800 mark or weekly lows. The pair jumped back above the 1.3900 mark, albeit failed to capitalize on the momentum or find acceptance above 100-hour SMA.
Any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near a short-term descending trend-line extending from near three-year tops touched on February 24. The mentioned barrier is pegged near the 1.3940-50 region and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been struggling to gain meaningful traction but are holding just above the positive territory. That said, the lack of any follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders ahead of the critical FOMC monetary policy decision.
This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the trend-line resistance before confirming that the recent corrective fall has run its course and positioning for any further gains. The GBP/USD pair might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.4000 psychological mark.
A subsequent strength beyond the monthly swing highs, around the 1.4015 region has the potential to push the GBP/USD pair to the 1.4060-65 intermediate hurdle en-route the 1.4100 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the recent daily closing highs, around the 1.4135-40 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.3900 mark is likely to find some support near mid-1.3800s. This is followed by the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3810 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3904
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3951
|Daily SMA50
|1.3798
|Daily SMA100
|1.3564
|Daily SMA200
|1.3215
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3906
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3809
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4026
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.