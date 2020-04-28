GBP/USD Price Analysis: Short-term resistance-turned-support keeps buyers hopeful

- GBP/USD maintains the break of 21-day SMA, a seven-week-old falling trend line.
- 50-day SMA holds the gate for the further recovery towards 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD registers modest gains to 1.2435 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Despite the pair’s latest pullback moves, it stays below a short-term falling trend line from March 09 and 21-day SMA amid mildly bullish MACD.
As a result, the buyers are set to confront a 50-day SMA level of 1.2455, a break of which could escalate the recovery moves towards 200-day SMA, currently around 1.2655.
In a case where the bulls manage to cross 1.2655 on a daily closing basis, the early-March bottom surrounding 1.2740 may return to the chart.
Alternatively, a daily closing below 1.2415/10 support confluence can drag the pair back to the previous week’s low surrounding 1.2250. Though, the monthly bottom close to 1.2165 could restrict the pair’s further downside.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2434
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2432
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2407
|Daily SMA50
|1.2478
|Daily SMA100
|1.2773
|Daily SMA200
|1.2653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2455
|Previous Daily Low
|1.236
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2247
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie CPI data and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Considering the global central banks’ plethora of efforts to combat the coronavirus, including the RBA, the first quarter (Q1) inflation figures are less likely to offer any further signals of additional easing by the Aussie central bank.
USD/JPY stays depressed near six-week low under 107.00 on Tokyo open
USD/JPY registers five-day losing streak, fails to respect the latest risk-reset. Hopes of economic restart confront a likely US-China tussle. Recently downbeat US data favor cautious sentiment ahead of the key US GDP, FOMC.
Gold: Monthly support trendline checks bearish MACD above $1700
Gold registers four-day losing streak. The MACD turns bearish for the first time since March 24. As a result, bears will look for entry below $1,700 while targeting the 21-day SMA level of $1,679.
WTI rises above $13.00 after API stockpiles, EIA figures in focus
WTI extends the recovery moves $10.00 after upbeat API data. Concerns surrounding demand-supply imbalance creating huge supplies keep weighing the commodity. OPEC’s April oil supply surges to the highest since Dec 2018.
US Fed Interest Rate Decision April 28-29 Preview: It’s all about Projection
After the extraordinary economic and policy events of the last two months the Fed will likely use its scheduled April meeting to assess the current and future states of the US economy and to project a message of vigilance.