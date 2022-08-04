- GBP/USD dives to a fresh weekly low after the BoE announced its policy decision.
- Ascending trend-channel breakdown supports prospects for a further downfall.
- Attempted recovery towards the 1.2100 mark could be seen as a selling opportunity.
The GBP/USD pair extends the post-Bank of England downfall and has now retreated around 140 pips from the daily high - levels just above the 1.2200 mark. The pair maintains its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and is currently trading near the weekly low, just above the mid-1.2000s.
The BoE warned that a UK recession will begin in the fourth quarter and last all the way through next year and said that the monetary policy is not on a pre-set path. This suggests that the UK central bank would adopt a more gradual approach to raising interest rates, which, in turn, weighs heavily on the British pound.
The GBP/USD pair loses ground for the third successive day and fails to gain any respite from subdued US dollar price action. This, along with a convincing break below a three-week-old ascending trend-channel support, near the 1.2140 area, and a subsequent fall below the 1.2100 mark supports prospects for additional losses.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into bearish territory. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards testing intermediate support near the 1.2030-1.2025 area, en-route the 1.2000 psychological mark, now looks like a distinct possibility.
The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.1945-1.1940 region before the GBP/USD pair eventually drops to sub-1.1900 levels.
On the flip side, the 1.2100 mark now becomes immediate strong resistance. Any further recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped near the ascending channel support breakpoint, around the 1.2140 region. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2087
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.2149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2023
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2499
|Daily SMA200
|1.2965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1989
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers modestly during BOE presser, trades near 1.2100
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily gains during BOE Governor Bailey's press conference and stabilized near 1.2100. The BOE hiked its policy rate by 50 bps but noted that it expects the UK economy to tip into recession in Q4.
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.0200
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and trading in a tight range below 1.0200. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and the disappointing Jobless Claims data limit the dollar's gains in the American session.
Gold retreats toward $1,780 as US yields retreat
Gold has extended its rally and climbed toward $1,790 on Thursday before retreating modestly. After the BOE said that it forecasts a recession in the fourth quarter, global bond yields turned south, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA
Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!